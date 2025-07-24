Robinson 'Way More' Comfortable in Second Training Camp
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Chop Robinson has settled in.
Entering his second year with the Dolphins after being the team's first-round pick in the 2024 draft, the difference between entering training camp as a rookie and having a year's worth of experience might be most noticeable in one aspect for Robinson: comfort.
"Yeah, it's definitely different from Year 1 to Year 2. It's not a lot of pressure," Robinson said. "I'm comfortable with the playbook, comfortable with the guys out here, understanding offensive tackles, things like that. So it's way more comfortable Year 2."
As a first-round selection, the spotlight was bright on Robinson. Expectation is one thing, but being thrown into the next level without an offseason to reset and prepare makes it all the more daunting. Robinson said that the quick turnaround from "not really doing football stuff" to going straight to camp only added to the pressure.
This offseason was different for Robinson. After posting six sacks and eight tackles for loss as a rookie, Robinson said he took a "mental break" from football up until the NFL Combine before getting back in gear.
"But then getting back to it, I watched film with my coach, watched film with my D-line coach," he said. "And I just worked on it from there."
Top Trio Reunited
For a defense to succeed, front seven and secondary go hand-in-hand. Robinson noted that everybody "brought the energy" Wednesday on defense.
It doesn't hurt when Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are back on the field, either.
"It's been great, especially those guys since they helped me so much last year off the field and in the field with them and they're the guys that I used to watch when I was in college and everything," Robinson said. "So it's a blessing and it's fun to be out there with them."
Not Taken for Granted
Robinson was in the shoes of rookie defensive tackle Kenneth Grant last season. Grant, like Robinson, is a highly anticipated first-round addition that the franchise is counting on.
Though it is early into training camp, Robinson is confident that Grant will be acclimated quickly.
"Yeah, I mean, for his size, he's always been a fast guy," Robinson said. "So going out there, just doing what he did in college is kind of similar to what he's doing now, just taking what he did in college and just bringing it to the NFL. So I think he's gonna be a great player and I'm excited to play
next to him."
More Muscle, Less Talk
Robinson said that he stayed around the same weight this offseason, but he cut down on body fat and increased the muscle mass.
The move to shed the extra weight might go in hand with what Robinson said about setting the edge. He commented that there was some criticism from outside voices about his ability against the run last season.
"Time will tell when you see Week 1 or preseason," he said. "The keys I just get off the ball, set the edge, closing my gap, playing inside gap, stuff like that. Just doing my job."