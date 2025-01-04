Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Ramsey, Tua, Run Game Blame, and More
Part 1 of the pre-Jets rematch Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Thee Dolphins Dum Dum:
I’ve heard as I’m sure you have too the notion of moving Jalen Ramsey to safety. Before I begin, I’d like to say that I think Jalen Ramsey has been a very good cornerback. However, in his time in Miami, I don’t think he’s been elite. The fact that there is no outrage that he didn’t make the Pro Bowl and eight players from the position he plays did l, makes me believe most people believe his play on the field has not been elite this year. There have been other cornerbacks who switched to the safety position of his caliber. Who have gone on to play the position at an elite level like Rod and Charles Woodson. His size and tackling ability could serve him well and translate to him becoming an elite safety. Here is the flaw that I’m concerned about in this thought process. Jalen Ramsey is the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. Currently cornerback is paid much more handsomely than the safety position. If Jalen Ramsey were not to agree to give up money, would it be financially irresponsible to move him to the safety position? If you were to even consider moving Ramsey, isn’t it an admission that you’re not getting your money’s worth since the cornerback is considered a premium position and safety is not?
Valid points, but here are a couple of things, a high-end safety can be as impactful as a top-notch cornerback because it’s easier for an offense to avoid an outside corner than a safety. Second, what the Dolphins have given Ramsey in terms of contract is done, so it would be foolish to keep him at cornerback because it’s viewed as more of a premium position. Lastly, the Dolphins can get out of the contract (though not without some pain) starting after the 2025 season and there’s always the possibility of Ramsey at some point agreeing to a restructured deal (though that’s not happening anytime soon).
From Malo:
I’m trying to stay positive… but Tua’s contract/injury history…bad GM decisions…limited cap space…cmon Poup…gives us hope
Hey Malo, here’s the hope, this team as currently constructed should be a playoff contender for a while, though Tua’s injury history is troublesome. If the hope/goal is getting and winning the Super Bowl, I’m afraid the Dolphins are a ways away.
From PhinsJ3ST3R:
Do you think that if by some miracle, the Dolphins back into the playoffs, they'll flip the switch and be the high-powered offense they were a season ago?
There’s zero reason to believe that would happen. If the Dolphins do get into the playoffs, I’m thinking their best (maybe only) shot to win at Buffalo would be getting defensive takeaways like they got in that playoff game two seasons ago.
From Leon Fresco:
We lost four OTs this season (Armstead, Jackson, Lamm, Smith). We signed and relied upon a bunch of people we should have known were hurt or injury-prone (OBJ, Wynn, Walker) and we consistently don’t care about how crappy our punter or guards are. Can we at least fix the fixable mistakes?
Hey Leon, yes. How’s that for expert analysis? LOL. The Dolphins do have a lot of areas to address, but not a ton of cap room with which to do so because they were so quick to give out big contracts the last couple of years. But your point has merit.
From Dave:
Alain, the O-line is only 2% of why the running game isn’t working? You agree with perk on that. Wow.
This question pertains to a discussion on the All Dolphins Podcast, but Dave is misrepresenting my position because I never said I agreed with Chris Perkins’ assessment there. I did absolutely agree with the idea that the running backs haven’t necessarily done a great job of maximizing the carries and my point was that De’Von Achane has been great in the open field and zipping through holes when they’re there, but he’s not making guys miss at the point of attack, nor is he breaking tackles. So putting everything on the offensive line isn’t fair. But I do believe the O-line deserves more than 2 percent of the blame.
From Jason Kirkland:
Hi Alain, I hope things are better with you. I think the Dolphins have to get rid of mediocre Grier. No matter how much input others have, he's the manager, and needs to be held accountable. With their cap, they can't afford another lackluster draft. The O-line joke is on him.
Hey Jason, first off thanks. Grier needs to be held accountable if he was the clear decision-maker on whatever decisions Stephen Ross and Tom Garfinkel decide need someone held responsible. If Grier’s mandate is to work collaboratively with Mike McDaniel and McDaniel advocates for the team to keep Mike White and Skylar Thompson as the only two backup QBs and it doesn’t pan out, should Grier be held accountable for that? That’s why I’ve felt all along (and continue to feel) that there will be wholesale changes in the front office or none, and I think it’s going to be none.
From Jorge Boyd:
Hi Alain. How can the defense play a better game against the NY Jets given that I don't think the offense is going to score many points?
Hey Jorge, yeah, that first game against the Jets might have been the defense’s worst outing since the Thanksgiving night game at Green Bay, and a lot of the issues were in coverage. For one thing, Jalen Ramsey had a tough time with Garrett Wilson, so I’m thinking maybe he won’t be matched up one-on-one against him as often as he was in Week 14. Beyond that, it’s simply a matter of being sharper all around.
From Jayco:
Happy New Year Alain. We live in a result-oriented world. This regime has constructed a “soft” team and their performances on the road and vs. better competition confirms this. Why should I be convinced this offseason will solve this critical issue?
Hey Jayco, no, you should not. Sorry. The Dolphins’ spending spree of the offseason pretty much was done with the idea the foundation of the team would be in place at least through the 2025 season, and I don’t think there are enough tweaks that can be made to change the fundamental problem with this team.
From Evan:
If even we all want our Dolphins to win on Sunday and make the playoffs, do you think the majority of the fan base based on how the season has gone, might want the Dolphins to lose if that would mean changes to the GM or HC? When you compare the stats from 2024 to 2019, the offense is not much better and even worse in total yards when comparing 16 games. Is this not a concern for the owner? True or False? The Dolphins will only win the division if Josh Allen gets hurt one season? Are you able to clearly tell us…what is Frank Smith’s role as I have always wondered.
Hey Evan, multiple question, so rapid-fire answers … Yes, I do think more fans than not would give up a win against the Jets to see either Chris Grier or Mike McDaniel get fired. That the offense isn’t much better now than in 2019 (324 yards per game compared to 310) is a huge red flag indeed and it should be a huge concern for Stephen Ross considering the amount of money he gave Tua, Tyreek, Waddle and Mike McDaniel this offseason. It’s fair to wonder whether the Dolphins can win the AFC East without a Josh Allen injury because it’s what we saw with Tom Brady. And remember, this was supposed to be a down year for the Bills. And let’s not forget how the Dolphins gagged the division title last year. So, yeah, it’s a concern. Frank Smith helps Mike McDaniel run the offense as his right-hand man and another voice, but it’s pretty clear it’s McDaniel’s show.
From Colin Crabb:
Thanks for all your hard work this season Alain. With so many key players on great contracts that are constantly injured, do you see the Dolphins going back to heavily investing via the draft?
Hey Colin, “heavily investing” via the draft would suggest trading veterans to acquire additional draft picks and I’m not sure that’s the route the Dolphins would want to take at this time given the heavy investments they’ve made for their star players. It might be the way to go, though.
From Matt DePeri:
Why is my team so depressing? Going into a must-win game with a backup QB and a guy who shouldn't even be in the league at RT.
Hey Matt, it actually might be Patrick Paul at right tackle because there’s a chance Terron Armstead might be able to play, and Paul definitely belongs in the league. But I get your overall point, and it is indeed disappointing.