Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Holland, Hill, and More
Part 2 of the pre-49ers game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Jorge boyd:
Hi Alain, wanted to know your opinion, what will Tua do when the 49ers take out the middle of the field as they are one of the most efficient teams in doing so?
Hey Jorge, I think you can expect a steady dose of tight end screens, quick hitches and maybe some shovel passes.
From Chris Roney:
Tua probably got his hip injury while being drilled by 2 Texans players as he dove head first for yards just days after admitting he had hurt the team earlier this year doing the exact same thing; is Tua just careless now knowing his money is secured no matter what happens to him?
Hey Chris, that’s absolutely a fair question to ask because we didn’t see Tua doing that or the dive at Damar Hamlin in Week 2 at all last season. It seemed there was a concerted effort last year to make sure that Tua would play all 17 games and he’s clearly been more careless this season. Only he could answer whether getting the big-money deal was the difference, but I don’t think you’re out of line to think that.
From Maucé Dider Lebron:
Who are 3 players you’re moving on from? Holland for example.
Yeah, Holland would be one because he’ll likely command too much money for the impact he makes. I think it’s time to move on from Liam Eichenberg and let him play somewhere else. And I think Bradley Chubb would be another, but only because making him a post-June 1 cut would save $20 million of cap space.
From Patricia Traina:
What has been the biggest and most disappointing surprise this season?
Hi Patricia, the biggest surprise maybe has been Calais Campbell, but only because of how good he’s been at his age (38). As for the biggest disappointment, the temptation is to say Odell Beckham Jr., but that would be off base because expectations should have been modest all along. The biggest disappointment probably has been Tyreek Hill because he’s been just another receiver this year after being all-world the past two seasons.
From Mark Lever:
Should we trade Tyreek Hill in the offseason? His value won’t be any higher than it is right now and it might be time for a soft rebuild.
Hey Mark, I don’t mind the idea, but I really have a hard time envisioning a team giving the Dolphins very much considering the money that Tyreek has coming, the fact he’s not getting any younger and will be coming off a down year, and the fact he takes up a lot of oxygen.
From Tony Di loia:
Any rumblings about people’s job security?
Hey Tony, aside from fans and some media speculation about possible changes, there’s really nothing coming from the team. Not that we should expect anything being leaked there.
From Chris Bustin:
I’ve been thinking about Tua being forced on a new GM. If Chris Grier gets fired, would new GM candidates be turned off with being handcuffed to Tua? Wouldn't they instead want a QB who can perform well against quality opponents?
Hey Chris, let’s operate under your hypothesis of a GM change, which I think is far from a certainty. Sure, maybe some GM candidates would prefer being able to get or bring their own quarterback, but there would be plenty of others perfectly happy to get the opportunity regardless of QB and then there would be others who like Tua.
From Troy Ortiz:
Who are the core group of players going forward this franchise is going to build around that are under 30. Do we even have 10 players?
Hey Troy, these are the under-30s around whom the Dolphins will build: Chop Robinson, De’Von Achane, Patrick Paul, Malik Washington, Kader Kohou, Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, Aaron Brewer, Jordyn Brooks, Zach Sieler, Jonnu Smith. That’s 11 players.
From T-Money:
Are we about to see Chop’s true test on how he improved throughout the season by setting the edge against the wide zone run scheme the Niners bring? Thanks Poup
Hmm, I think the Dolphins defense should expect a heavy dose of quick passes from the 49ers since they’re down to their fifth running back. I think we might have gotten a bigger test had the 49ers still had Christian McCaffrey or even Jordan Mason. That part of Chop’s game is still a work in progress.
From shawn:
Who's more disappointing as a franchise in 2024? The Niners or the Dolphins?
Hey Shawn, love your question, and I actually devoted a full story to that very topic that I encourage you and everyone else to check out.
From Rico’s RoughNecks:
In hindsight, if MIA played out Tua’s 5th year option, do you think the extension would have occurred in 2025? If so, best guess on figures? My guess would have been similar to a Baker Mayfield deal and they draft/acquire FAs in the interim.
Hey Rico, that’s a great question and I honestly don’t know whether the Dolphins are necessarily as all in on Tua as they were when they gave him the extension given that we’ve seen more evidence that the results simply aren’t there against playoff-type opponents — and this is said with the addendum that we’re not blaming them for the Dolphins’ 1-4 record against teams currently holding a playoff position. If I had to guess, I think the Dolphins brass still would have give him a big-money deal in 2025 had he played this season on the fifth-year option.
From Jeff:
Are we at the time for draft questions?
Hey Jeff, why? As long as there’s mathematical playoff hope, I personally refuse to start thinking about the draft because there will be sooooo much time for that after the season.
From 73.7% Completions:
How do the Dolphins sell this team to fans next year if they don’t win this weekend?
Completely fair question. I think the selling point will be the same as always, something along the lines of look at what the offense can do when it’s clicking and how would the season have played out if not for the bad luck of Tua’s concussion.
From Marlon Silvera:
With all the parallels between the Miami Dolphins and the San Francisco 49ers, why haven’t we been successful with the same model?
Hey Marlon, I can think of two clear reasons. The first is that the 49ers have drafted better and therefore simply have had more top-end players. The second is that the 49ers got to play in the NFC, which has been way easier than the AFC, though it’s catching up a bit.