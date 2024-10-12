Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Tyreek, Kamara, and More
Part 2 of the Miami Dolphins On SI bye weekend mailbag:
From Richard Hulme (@RichardHulme7):
In your opinion, who’s going to be more influential as a passing game threat, post-bye week. OBJ or Jonnu Smith?
Hey Richard, that’s a great question. I think because he’s likely to catch more passes near the line of scrimmage and therefore might be more of an outlet, I’m thinking Jonnu is consistently going to be getting more targets than OBJ. But I do think OBJ will become a factor as well.
From ChrisS (@Dolphinshilight):
How sustainable is having a QB like Tua? Does he have any sort of injury clause or is there a way to move off him in the near future to find a QB that can take hits better?
Hey Chris, the first is a very good question, one the Dolphins need to address sooner rather than later. Tua was able to avoid injuries in 2023, but he’s simply flat-out not built to last, so the Dolphins would be smart to at the very least start protecting themselves better with a higher-quality backup. And Tua’s contract does have injury guarantees, so the Dolphins can’t just “move off him” in the near future without having to deal with the cap ramifications.
From Finn (@Finn1050525):
What is status of Tua? Is he practicing, throwing, involved in any way?
Tua has been involved in being around his teammates and throwing on the side, but he is not allowed to practice until he’s eligible to return from IR, which will be after the Indianapolis game next Sunday.
From Jorge boyd (@raga1922):
Against what team is Tua able to come out from IR?
Hey Jorge, as just stated, Tua will be eligible to return and start practice after the Week 7 game against the Colts.
From Bag of Donuts (@BgofDonuts1):
Can we expect better play from the Dolphins offense and QB next week? Will the Dolphins trade Tyreek Hill before the trade deadline?
Hey BOD, yes, we absolutely can expect a better performance from the offense with each passing week with Tyler Huntley at quarterback. That’s only logical that the longer he’s in the offense, the more comfortable he’ll be running it. As for a Tyreek trade, I just don’t see it happening because it would signal a reset for a team that’s been all in, and it also would hard to swallow for Stephen Ross after writing a big check for a signing bonus for his recent extension.
From Mark Lever (@markFinsfan):
So I’m flying to Indianapolis to watch the game. What do you think our chances are realistically that we get that win? Who is the most important player for us in that game?
Hey Mark, the Dolphins absolutely can beat the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, though it doesn’t figure to be an easy matchup, regardless whether the Dolphins face Anthony Richardson or Joe Flacco at QB. As for the most important player, it’s pretty much always going to be the quarterback, so make it Tyler Huntley.
From Russell Price (@RussellHPrice):
Why would Shedeur Sanders post a video showing him lacing up white and orange cleats? Obviously those are not the colors of Colorado but they are the colors of a team he was recently linked to via his coach/father.
Hey Russell, I think you just answered the question. I think it’s a signal that all things being equal Deion Sanders would love to see his son play for the Dolphins and Shedeur clearly seems on board with it. Of course, there’s the little matter of the draft.
From Common Reader (@SnackService1):
Why no Mo?
Hey CR, based on what I’ve learned about Anthony Weaver and his thoughts as a DC, my best guess is that Mohamed Kamara’s run-stopping ability isn’t to his liking just yet and the Dolphins might be concerned he would be exposed if they threw in the lineup. For what it’s worth, Weaver has said he wants Kamara to learn from Emmanuel Ogbah because they have similar skill sets.
From Big Ern McDolhpin (@dana_buice):
Seeing this offense without Tua really makes me appreciate the guy. What are the chances the Dolphins return to a top 10 offense when he returns? Looking at the schedule now with a better idea of who teams are, is there reason for hope that the Dolphins will turn things around?
Hey Dana, based on what we saw most of last season, yes, the Dolphins could get back to being a top 10 offense, but there is reason for legitimate concern based on the final month of last season and the first game and a half before Tua was injured. And I don’t know if the Dolphins need that, as much as they need for the offense to be able to win games here and there when the defense isn’t doing it. And, yes, based on the schedule, I absolutely do believe the Dolphins can turn things around. Will do? Who knows. That’s why they play the games.
From UKFinFan (@UKFinFan187104):
Also, do you see any signs of McDaniel changing his approach with the team? His player-friendly approach is great when we’re winning games, but there’s something to be said for a more forceful approach when some players are simply not playing to their ability (or paycheck)? Do you think the Dolphins will look for some help at guard? Also, is there any truth in these Hill trade rumors?
No, I haven’t seen any signs, at least publicly, that McDaniel is changing his approach. No, I don’t see the Dolphins being in the market for help at guard because I think they’re still comfortable with the personnel they have. And, no, I’m not buying the Hill “rumors” because it’s just folks connecting the dots of the Chiefs needing help on offense and Tyreek always seemingly pining for his good old days in K.C. There’s little reason for the Dolphins to make that move unless they get a great return, and that’s not how the Chiefs operate.
From Tesh Patel (@FreshTesh91):
Where are we at with Isaiah Wynn and Bradley Chubb? Hoping to have reinforcements back soon.
Hey Tesh, we have spotted both players in and around the facility in recent weeks, which is a positive sign, but there really has been no update offered. Anything I give you in terms of a timetable would be purely a guess.