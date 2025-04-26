All Dolphins

Second Dolphins Son Gets Drafted

Tight end Oronde Gadsden II was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers

Alain Poupart

Syracuse Orange tight end Oronde Gadsden II (19) runs with the ball after a catch against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Syracuse Orange tight end Oronde Gadsden II (19) runs with the ball after a catch against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Three rounds after one Miami Dolphins legacy got his name called in the 2025 NFL draft, it was Oronde Gadsden II's turn.

The son of former Dolphins wide receiver Oronde Gadsden was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers late in the fifth round, joining a team coming off a playoff appearance.

Gadsden was the ninth tight end selected in this draft. The third was Mason Taylor, the son of Dolphins Hall of Famer Jason Taylor and nephew of Hall of Famer Zach Thomas, who was selected by the New York Jets in the second round.

Like Taylor, Gadsden will get to face his father's former team during the 2025 season, with the Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers scheduled to play at Hard Rock Stadium.

Gadsden began his career at Syracuse as a wide receiver before he was switched to tight end.

Like his father, Gadsden was an oversized with wide receiver with average or even substandard speed. But like his father, Gadsden has the ability to make the difficult catch.

Even if it's maybe not quite as the same, ridiculous level as his father, who's got some memorable one-handed stretched-out grabs on his resume — along with some of the biggest hands you'll ever see.

"My hands ain't quite the same size as his, not yet," Gadsden said. " But definitely when he's throwing up those 50-50, balls, I'm gonna go get it.

"(NFL teams) might like Xavier Worthy fast, but guys like Keenan Allen, like Davante Adams, later on in his career, Travis Kelce, Cooper Kupp, not the fastest guys, but they always find ways to get open and create a lot of separation."

