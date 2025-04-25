All Dolphins

Setting the Stage for Day 2 of the Dolphins Draft

All the Miami Dolphins information you need to get ready for the 2025 NFL Draft

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Patrick Paul (52) celebrates after the 2024 preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Patrick Paul (52) celebrates after the 2024 preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Setting the stage for the second and third rounds of the 2025 NFL draft from a Miami Dolphins angle.

The Dolphins will pick 16th in the second round (48 overall) after picking 13th in the first round. Miami is part of a four-team rotation between 13th and 16th each round along with the Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals, all teams that finished with an 8-9 record in 2024.

The Dolphins will pick 34th in the third round, the result of the compensatory pick they received for the free agent loss of Robert Hunt last year. The Dolphins' own pick in the round, the 15th in the round and 79th overall, was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in a draft-weekend trade last year for a 2024 fourth-round pick that was used to select running back Jaylen Wright.

2025 NFL Draft Facts & Figures

​WHAT: 90th Annual National Football League Player Selection Meeting

WHERE: Green Bay, Wisconsin

WHEN: Thursday, April 24, 8 p.m. (Round 1); Friday, April 25, 7 p.m. (Rounds 2-3); Saturday, April 26, noon (Rounds 4-7)

The second and third rounds will conclude Friday by approximately 11 p.m. ET. The draft will conclude by approximately 7 p.m. ET on Saturday with the final four rounds.

ROUNDS: Seven Rounds – Round 1 on Thursday, April 24; Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 25; and Rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday, April 26

There will be 257 selections, including 35 compensatory choices that have been awarded to 16 teams that either experienced a net loss of certain quality unrestricted free agents last year or received special selections under a 2020 amendment to the League’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, which was agreed upon by the NFL and the NFLPA to promote equal employment opportunities and an inclusive workforce within NFL clubs.

TIME LIMITS: Round 1: 10 minutes per selection. Round 2: Seven minutes per selection. Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection. Round 7, including compensatory picks: Four minutes per selection.

THE DOLPHINS' 2025 DRAFT PICKS

Round 1 — DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan (13th overall)

Round 2 — 48th overall (16th in round)

Round 3 — 98th overall (34th in round)*

Round 4 — 116th overall (14th in round); 135th overall (33rd in round)*

Round 5 — 150th overall (14th in round); 155th overall (19th in round)

Round 6 — None

Round 7 — 224th overall (8th in round); 231st overall (15th in round); 253rd overall (37th in round)*

*-indicates compensatory pick

TRADES INVOLVING 2025 DOLPHINS PICKS

Round 3 — The Dolphins traded the 79th overall pick (15th in round) to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2024 fourth-round pick used to select RB Jaylen Wright

Round 6 — The Dolphins traded the 192nd overall pick (16th in round) to the Chicago Bears as part of the 2023 trade for WR Chase Claypool

Round 7 — The Dolphins acquired the 224th overall pick (8th in round) from the Chicago Bears as part of the Claypool trade

DOLPHINS SECOND-ROUND PICKS OF THE 2000s

2024 — T Patrick Paul, Houston (55th overall)

2023 — CB Cam Smith, South Carolina (51)

2022 — None

2021 — S Jevon Holland, Oregon (36); OL Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame (42)

2020 — OL Robert Hunt, Louisiana-Lafayette (39); DT Raekwon Davis, Alabama (56)

2019 — None

2018 — TE Mike Gesicki, Penn State (42)

2017 — LB Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State (54)

2016 — CB Xavien Howard, Baylor (38)

2015 — DT Jordan Phillips, Oklahoma (52)

2014 — WR Jarvis Landry, LSU (63)

2013 — CB Jamar Taylor, Boise State (54)

2012 — T Jonathan Martin, Stanford (42)

2011 — RB Daniel Thomas, Kansas State (62)

2010 — LB Koa Misi, Utah (40)

2009 — QB Pat White, West Virginia (44); CB Sean Smith, Utah (61)

2008 — DE Phillip Merling, Clemson (32), QB Chad Henne, Michigan (57)

2007 — QB John Beck, BYU (40); C Samson Satele, Hawaii (60)

2006 — None

2005 — DE Matt Roth, Iowa (46)

2004 — None

2003 — LB Eddie Moore, Tennessee (49)

2002 — None

2001 — WR Chris Chambers, Wisconsin (52)

2000 — T Todd Wade, Mississippi (53)

DOLPHINS THIRD-ROUND PICKS OF THE 2000s

2024 — None

2023 — RB De'Von Achane, Texas A&M (84th overall)

2022 — LB Channing Tindall, Georgia (102)

2021 — TE Hunter Long, Boston College (81)

2020 — S Brandon Jones, Texas (70)

2019 — G Michael Deiter, Wisconsin (78)

2018 — LB Jerome Baker, Ohio State (73)

2017 — CB Cordrea Tankersley, Clemson (97)

2016 — RB Kenyan Drake, Alabama (73); WR Leonte Carroo, Rutgers (86)

2015 — None

2014 — T Billy Turner, North Dakota State (67)

2013 — T Dallas Thomas, Tennessee (77); CB Will Davis, Utah State (93)

2012 — DE Olivier Vernon, Miami (72); TE Michael Egnew, Missouri (78)

2011 — None

2010 — G John Jerry, Mississippi (73)

2009 — WR Patrick Turner, USC (87)

2008 — DE Kendall Langford, Hampton (66)

2007 — RB Lorenzo Booker, Florida State (71)

2006 — WR Derek Hagan, Arizona State (82)

2005 — LB Channing Crowder, Florida (70)

2004 — None

2003 — T Wade Smith, Memphis (78); G Taylor Whitley, Texas A&M (87)

2002 — C Seth McKinney, Texas A&M (90)

2001 — RB Travis Minor, Florida State (85); LB Morlon Greenwood, Syracuse (88)

2000 — CB Ben Kelly, Colorado (84)

TOP REMAINING DOLPHINS DRAFT NEEDS

1. Cornerback

2. Interior offensive lineman

3. Defensive tackle

4. Safety

5. Tight end

HOW TO WATCH AND/OR LISTEN

TELEVISION & RADIO: The 2025 NFL Draft will be televised nationally by NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and can be heard nationwide on Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPN Radio.

MOBILE: Live NFL Network coverage of the 2025 NFL Draft is available across devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers and on NFL+. For more information, go to NFL.com/nflchannel.

NFL CHANNEL: Additional live coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit is available on the NFL Channel, the NFL’s free ad-supported streaming offering, with NFL Draft Center. Rhett Lewis, Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein anchor the coverage Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with Cynthia Frelund and Mike Yam joining Brooks and Zierlein for coverage on Saturday beginning at noon ET. The NFL Channel is available on the NFL App, Roku Channel, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Vizio WatchFree, Xumo Play, LG and at NFL.com/nflchannel.​​

