Setting the Stage for Day 3 of the Dolphins Draft

All the Miami Dolphins information you need to get ready for the 2025 NFL Draft

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington (83) gains yards after catch during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in the 2024 season finale. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Setting the stage for the third day and final four rounds of the 2025 NFL draft from a Miami Dolphins angle.

The Dolphins will pick 14th in the second round (48 overall) after picking 13th in the first round and having the 16th and 15th picks in the second and third rounds, respectively, even though they traded both of those. Miami is part of a four-team rotation between 13th and 16th each round along with the Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals, all teams that finished with an 8-9 record in 2024.

2025 NFL Draft Facts & Figures

​WHAT: 90th Annual National Football League Player Selection Meeting

WHERE: Green Bay, Wisconsin

WHEN: Thursday, April 24, 8 p.m. (Round 1); Friday, April 25, 7 p.m. (Rounds 2-3); Saturday, April 26, noon (Rounds 4-7)

The second and third rounds will conclude Friday by approximately 11 p.m. ET. The draft will conclude by approximately 7 p.m. ET on Saturday with the final four rounds.

ROUNDS: Seven Rounds – Round 1 on Thursday, April 24; Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 25; and Rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday, April 26

There will be 257 selections, including 35 compensatory choices that have been awarded to 16 teams that either experienced a net loss of certain quality unrestricted free agents last year or received special selections under a 2020 amendment to the League’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, which was agreed upon by the NFL and the NFLPA to promote equal employment opportunities and an inclusive workforce within NFL clubs.

TIME LIMITS: Round 1: 10 minutes per selection. Round 2: Seven minutes per selection. Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection. Round 7, including compensatory picks: Four minutes per selection.

THE DOLPHINS' 2025 DRAFT PICKS

Round 1 — DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan (13th overall)

Round 2 — G/T Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona (37th overall)

Round 3 — None

Round 4 — 116th overall (14th in round)

Round 5 — 143rd overall (5th in round);150th overall (14th in round); 155th overall (19th in round)

Round 6 — None

Round 7 — 224th overall (8th in round); 231st overall (15th in round); 253rd overall (37th in round)*

*-indicates compensatory pick

TRADES INVOLVING 2025 DOLPHINS PICKS

Round 2 — The Dolphins traded the 48th overall pick and picks in the third (98th) and fourth rounds (135) to the Las Vegas Raiders for the 37th overall pick and a fifth-round selection (143rd). The Dolphins used the 37th overall pick on G/T Jonah Savaiinaea.

Round 3 — The Dolphins traded the 79th overall pick (15th in round) to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2024 fourth-round pick used to select RB Jaylen Wright

Round 6 — The Dolphins traded the 192nd overall pick (16th in round) to the Chicago Bears as part of the 2023 trade for WR Chase Claypool

Round 7 — The Dolphins acquired the 224th overall pick (8th in round) from the Chicago Bears as part of the Claypool trade

DOLPHINS DAY 3 PICKS OF THE LAST 10 YEARS

2024
Round 4, RB Jaylen Wright, Tennessee
Round 5, LB Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State
Round 6, WR Malik Washington, Virginia
Round 6, S Patrick McMorris, California
Round 7, WR Tahj Washington, USC

2023
Round 6, TE Elijah Higgins, Stanford
Round 7, T Ryan Hayes, Michigan

2022
Round 7, LB Cameron Goode, California
Round 7, QB Skylar Thompson, Kansas State

2021
Round 7, T Larnel Coleman, Massachusetts
Round 7, RB Gerrid Doaks, Cincinnati

2020
Round 4, G Solomon Kindley, Georgia
Round 5, DE Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina
Round 5, LB Curtis Weaver, Boise State
Round 6, LS Blake Ferguson, LSU
Round 7, WR Malcolm Perry, Navy

2019
Round 5, LB Andrew Van Ginkel, Wisconsin
Round 6, T Isaiah Prince, Ohio State
Round 7, FB Chandler Cox, Auburn
Round 7, RB Myles Gaskin, Washington

2018
Round 4, TE Durham Smythe, Notre Dame
Round 4, RB Kalen Ballage, Arizona State
Round 6, CB Cornell Armstrong, Southern Miss
Round 7, LB Quentin Poling, Ohio
Round 7, K Jason Sanders, New Mexico

2017
Round 5, G Isaac Asiata, Utah
Round 5, DT Davon Godchaux, LSU
Round 6, DT Vincent Taylor, Oklahoma State
Round 7, WR Isaiah Ford, Virginia Tech

2016
Round 6, WR Jakeem Grant, Texas Tech
Round 6, S Jordan Lucas, Penn State
Round 7, QB Brandon Doughty, Western Kentucky
Round 7, TE Thomas Duarte, UCLA

2015
Round 4, G Jamil Douglas, Arizona State
Round 5, DB Bobby McCain, Memphis
Round 5, RB Jay Ajayi, Boise State
Round 5, S Cedric Thompson, Minnesota
Round 5, CB Tony Lippett, Michigan State

TOP REMAINING DOLPHINS DRAFT NEEDS

1. Cornerback

2. Defensive tackle

3. Safety

4. Tight end

5. Quarterback

HOW TO WATCH AND/OR LISTEN

TELEVISION & RADIO: The 2025 NFL Draft will be televised nationally by NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and can be heard nationwide on Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPN Radio.

MOBILE: Live NFL Network coverage of the 2025 NFL Draft is available across devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers and on NFL+. For more information, go to NFL.com/nflchannel.

NFL CHANNEL: Additional live coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit is available on the NFL Channel, the NFL’s free ad-supported streaming offering, with NFL Draft Center. Rhett Lewis, Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein anchor the coverage Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with Cynthia Frelund and Mike Yam joining Brooks and Zierlein for coverage on Saturday beginning at noon ET. The NFL Channel is available on the NFL App, Roku Channel, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Vizio WatchFree, Xumo Play, LG and at NFL.com/nflchannel.​​

Published
Alain Poupart
