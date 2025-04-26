Setting the Stage for Day 3 of the Dolphins Draft
Setting the stage for the third day and final four rounds of the 2025 NFL draft from a Miami Dolphins angle.
The Dolphins will pick 14th in the second round (48 overall) after picking 13th in the first round and having the 16th and 15th picks in the second and third rounds, respectively, even though they traded both of those. Miami is part of a four-team rotation between 13th and 16th each round along with the Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals, all teams that finished with an 8-9 record in 2024.
2025 NFL Draft Facts & Figures
WHAT: 90th Annual National Football League Player Selection Meeting
WHERE: Green Bay, Wisconsin
WHEN: Thursday, April 24, 8 p.m. (Round 1); Friday, April 25, 7 p.m. (Rounds 2-3); Saturday, April 26, noon (Rounds 4-7)
The second and third rounds will conclude Friday by approximately 11 p.m. ET. The draft will conclude by approximately 7 p.m. ET on Saturday with the final four rounds.
ROUNDS: Seven Rounds – Round 1 on Thursday, April 24; Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 25; and Rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday, April 26
There will be 257 selections, including 35 compensatory choices that have been awarded to 16 teams that either experienced a net loss of certain quality unrestricted free agents last year or received special selections under a 2020 amendment to the League’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, which was agreed upon by the NFL and the NFLPA to promote equal employment opportunities and an inclusive workforce within NFL clubs.
TIME LIMITS: Round 1: 10 minutes per selection. Round 2: Seven minutes per selection. Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection. Round 7, including compensatory picks: Four minutes per selection.
THE DOLPHINS' 2025 DRAFT PICKS
Round 1 — DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan (13th overall)
Round 2 — G/T Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona (37th overall)
Round 3 — None
Round 4 — 116th overall (14th in round)
Round 5 — 143rd overall (5th in round);150th overall (14th in round); 155th overall (19th in round)
Round 6 — None
Round 7 — 224th overall (8th in round); 231st overall (15th in round); 253rd overall (37th in round)*
*-indicates compensatory pick
TRADES INVOLVING 2025 DOLPHINS PICKS
Round 2 — The Dolphins traded the 48th overall pick and picks in the third (98th) and fourth rounds (135) to the Las Vegas Raiders for the 37th overall pick and a fifth-round selection (143rd). The Dolphins used the 37th overall pick on G/T Jonah Savaiinaea.
Round 3 — The Dolphins traded the 79th overall pick (15th in round) to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2024 fourth-round pick used to select RB Jaylen Wright
Round 6 — The Dolphins traded the 192nd overall pick (16th in round) to the Chicago Bears as part of the 2023 trade for WR Chase Claypool
Round 7 — The Dolphins acquired the 224th overall pick (8th in round) from the Chicago Bears as part of the Claypool trade
DOLPHINS DAY 3 PICKS OF THE LAST 10 YEARS
2024
Round 4, RB Jaylen Wright, Tennessee
Round 5, LB Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State
Round 6, WR Malik Washington, Virginia
Round 6, S Patrick McMorris, California
Round 7, WR Tahj Washington, USC
2023
Round 6, TE Elijah Higgins, Stanford
Round 7, T Ryan Hayes, Michigan
2022
Round 7, LB Cameron Goode, California
Round 7, QB Skylar Thompson, Kansas State
2021
Round 7, T Larnel Coleman, Massachusetts
Round 7, RB Gerrid Doaks, Cincinnati
2020
Round 4, G Solomon Kindley, Georgia
Round 5, DE Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina
Round 5, LB Curtis Weaver, Boise State
Round 6, LS Blake Ferguson, LSU
Round 7, WR Malcolm Perry, Navy
2019
Round 5, LB Andrew Van Ginkel, Wisconsin
Round 6, T Isaiah Prince, Ohio State
Round 7, FB Chandler Cox, Auburn
Round 7, RB Myles Gaskin, Washington
2018
Round 4, TE Durham Smythe, Notre Dame
Round 4, RB Kalen Ballage, Arizona State
Round 6, CB Cornell Armstrong, Southern Miss
Round 7, LB Quentin Poling, Ohio
Round 7, K Jason Sanders, New Mexico
2017
Round 5, G Isaac Asiata, Utah
Round 5, DT Davon Godchaux, LSU
Round 6, DT Vincent Taylor, Oklahoma State
Round 7, WR Isaiah Ford, Virginia Tech
2016
Round 6, WR Jakeem Grant, Texas Tech
Round 6, S Jordan Lucas, Penn State
Round 7, QB Brandon Doughty, Western Kentucky
Round 7, TE Thomas Duarte, UCLA
2015
Round 4, G Jamil Douglas, Arizona State
Round 5, DB Bobby McCain, Memphis
Round 5, RB Jay Ajayi, Boise State
Round 5, S Cedric Thompson, Minnesota
Round 5, CB Tony Lippett, Michigan State
TOP REMAINING DOLPHINS DRAFT NEEDS
1. Cornerback
2. Defensive tackle
3. Safety
4. Tight end
5. Quarterback
HOW TO WATCH AND/OR LISTEN
TELEVISION & RADIO: The 2025 NFL Draft will be televised nationally by NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and can be heard nationwide on Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPN Radio.
MOBILE: Live NFL Network coverage of the 2025 NFL Draft is available across devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers and on NFL+. For more information, go to NFL.com/nflchannel.
NFL CHANNEL: Additional live coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit is available on the NFL Channel, the NFL’s free ad-supported streaming offering, with NFL Draft Center. Rhett Lewis, Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein anchor the coverage Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with Cynthia Frelund and Mike Yam joining Brooks and Zierlein for coverage on Saturday beginning at noon ET. The NFL Channel is available on the NFL App, Roku Channel, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Vizio WatchFree, Xumo Play, LG and at NFL.com/nflchannel.