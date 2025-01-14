Skylar Gets His New Start
Well, that didn't take long.
One day after his practice squad contract with the Miami Dolphins expired, quarterback Skylar Thompson already has found himself a new team.
The Dolphins' 2022 seventh-round pick signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per his representation.
Thompson was signed to a future contract, and the Dolphins won't get any compensation.
The move came three days after the Steelers were defeated by the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round of the AFC playoffs.
Both of the Steelers quarterbacks who saw action in 2024, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents in March, though the expectation is that the Steelers will be re-signing at least one of them, leaving Thompson to battle for the backup quarterback job.
Thompson ended his Dolphins tenure appearing in 11 games with four starts, including the 2022 wild-card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. His one start of 2024 came in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks after Tua Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve, but Thompson didn't make it through the game after being pulled out in the third quarter because of a rib injury.
In his 10 regular season games, Thompson completed only 58.7 percent of his passes for 721 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions for a passer rating of 66.1. His one career touchdown pass went to tight end Mike Gesicki in the Week 17 loss against the New England Patriots in the 2022 season. Thompson also threw a touchdown pass to Gesicki in the Dolphins' 34-31 loss against Buffalo that season.
With Thompson gone and Tyler Huntley a pending free agent, the Dolphins have only one quarterback under contract for 2025, that being Tagovailoa.
Thompson is the only Steelers QB under contract for 2025, with third-stringer Kyle Allen also a pending UFA.