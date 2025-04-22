Slowik Gets Strong Endorsement from Stroud
New Miami Dolphins offensive assistant Bobby Slowik got a strong endorsement from a former pupil as he begins his first offseason program in South Florida.
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud said after that team opened its offseason program Monday that Slowik was crucial to his quick start at the NFL level.
Slowik was Houston’s offensive coordinator when Stroud — the No. 2 overall pick and Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2023 — arrived. The team chose to move in a different direction after struggling last season, but Stroud only had good things to say about his former play-caller, now in Miami as a senior passing game coordinator.
“Bobby taught me a lot about ownership — taking real ownership of your job and making sure you’re doing what you need to do, play in and play out,” Stroud said at NRG Stadium. “That’s something I think I’ve gotten better at as I kept going: learning what everyone is doing. It’s something he challenged me on a lot."
Slowik’s professional coaching career began with Washington as a defensive assistant from 2011 to 2013. He joined the 49ers in 2017 as a defensive quality control coach before transitioning to an offensive assistant role in 2019. He was promoted to offensive passing game coordinator in 2022 before being hired as Houston’s offensive coordinator the following season.
“I think it’s cool to have somebody who came from San Fran come here to learn more,” Stroud said. “To see him open up here and try to learn new things, I’m always going to be a fan of Bobby Slowik.
“I think there are a lot of great things he’s done and will do coaching — I’m really appreciative of our time together and definitely rooting him on.”
Stroud earned Rookie of the Year honors after completing 319 of 499 attempts for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions. While the Texans matched their 10-7 record the following year, head coach DeMeco Ryans felt it was time to make a change after Stroud was sacked 63 times, threw 12 interceptions, and the team dropped from 13th to 18th in points per game in 2024.
Slowik’s Fit in Miami
Though the Dolphins initially weren't looking to hire another offensive-minded coach, Mike McDaniel saw adding Slowik as an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.
"What a fortunate opportunity we had in this situation," McDaniel said on the DriveTime Podcast in February. "Because, realistically, Bobby Slowik is coming here to only add value, not taking any responsibility away from the other coaches.”
Slowik and McDaniel arrived in San Francisco at the same time but started on different sides of the ball. While Slowik started as a defensive assistant, McDaniel began as the run game coordinator. They spent five seasons together before McDaniel’s departure to Miami following the 2022 season.
While Slowik will work with offensive coordinator Frank Smith and quarterbacks/pass game coordinator Darrell Bevell, who are entering their fourth season with the Dolphins, it’s also a family reunion in South Florida. Bobby’s older brother, Ryan Slowik, joined the Dolphins in 2022 as a defensive assistant and has since been promoted to defensive backs/pass game specialist.
The Dolphins are navigating a critical offseason after ending last season with an 8-9 record and failing to reach the playoffs. While Miami has an established brain trust on offense, McDaniel believes Slowik adds another dimension to a franchise searching for its first playoff game in 25 years.
“I feel very fortunate because there's two guys that I directly trained to be in a coordinator-type role in the National Football League are Mike LaFleur and Bobby Slowik, to have one of those guys is monumental when the game is about how many people or a collection of people seeing things the same way,” McDaniel said.