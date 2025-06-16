Smith's Agent Gives Expected Timeline For Potential Resolution
The Miami Dolphins are dealing with two potential trade negotiations, and one of them remains tight end Jonnu Smith.
Smith wants a new contract after breaking franchise receiving tight end records last season, and it seems like Miami wants him back. However, there seems to be a gap between how much Smith wants and what the Dolphins are willing to pay.
Smith’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, did his weekly TV spot on WSVN 7’s Sports Xtra on Sunday night. Per The Miami Herald, Rosenhaus didn’t have a massive update, saying the situation “has not been resolved,” but that he expects it to get done by training camp.
Dolphins Want Jonnu Back For 2025
Finding a resolution by training camp does make sense, as there appears to be some common ground on both sides.
Smith is currently the NFL’s 32nd-highest-paid tight end by average annual value and is coming off a career-best season. His wanting a new contract isn’t surprising, and he’s clearly talented enough to warrant it.
The Dolphins’ coaches and players spoke highly of Smith during Mandatory Minicamp last week, which Smith did not attend. Tua Tagovailoa said the Dolphins should “100%” pay Smith, and Coach Mike McDaniel said he didn’t envision a version of the team without the tight end.
For his part, Smith has made it known, through Rosenhaus, that he wants to stay in Miami.
"Here's what I will say on behalf of my client: Jonnu would definitely like to stay in Miami," Rosenhaus said in a previous TV appearance. "That's his first choice. This is where he lives in the offseason. He had a record-breaking season last year. It was the best season ever for a Miami Dolphins tight end.
"He went to college at FIU. His dream team is the Dolphins. Hopefully, everything works out where he can stay in Miami.”
Both sides seem invested in staying together, but how long the Dolphins want Smith in Miami might be part of why this saga is dragging out. The Dolphins have enough cap space to double Smith’s average annual value ($4.2 to $8.4 million) and not break a sweat.
However, that wouldn’t make Smith a top-10 tight end in AAV, nor give him any long-term security, something he’s likely looking for after having a career year at 29 (he’ll turn 30 in August).
Given Smith’s age and his role in the offense, it seems unlikely he was in Miami’s long-term plans. Ideally, the Dolphins should try to find a number that will make Smith happy in 2025 without guaranteeing anything past this season.
Looking For Trade Partners
So far, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the only team that has been rumored to be interested in Smith. Pittsburgh originally pulled out of negotiations with the Dolphins, but jumped back in after tight end Donald Parham Jr. suffered a season-ending injury.
The Steelers’ interest in Smith also likely stems from offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who coached Jonnu Smith with the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans.
In fact, it wouldn’t be the first time a team with Arthur Smith on the coaching staff traded for Jonnu Smith. The Falcons acquired Jonnu from the Patriots in return for a seventh-round pick before the 2023 season.
Now, that trade was done after Smith had signed a big contract in New England and didn’t have a strong season, so Miami should get slightly more than that.
Still, it’s difficult to draw a line to another team that would be interested in Smith. He’s not an every-down tight end, meaning several teams will be off the list immediately. And tight ends don’t tend to fetch a lot of trade value anyway.
If the Steelers don’t want to match the Dolphins’ asking price, it will take a surprise team to see Jonnu as the last piece of the puzzle on offense.
That’s yet another reason the two sides would be better off figuring something out for this coming season.
More Miami Dolphins Coverage