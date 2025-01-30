Some Logical Free Agent Guard Options
It's no state secret that the Miami Dolphins want — or least should want — to upgrade their guard position in the offseason and all avenues should be explored.
That starts with free agency, where the Dolphins should be looking to add one veteran at the position, if not two.
Because they have to clear cap space just to be in compliance by the start of the league year March 12, the Dolphins really shouldn't be expected to go for the big-money free agent guards — otherwise, they would have just kept Robert Hunt last offseason.
This means we probably can forget about the idea of them signing a high-end guard who'll command big money on the open market, such as Trey Smith of the Kansas City Chiefs, Zack Martin of the Dallas Cowboys or Brandon Scherff of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
So who should the Dolphins be considering or pursuing?
PENDING FREE AGENT GUARDS WHO SHOULD INTEREST THE DOLPHINS
James Daniels, Pittsburgh Steelers — Daniels was limited to only four games last season because of an Achilles injury, so there's some risk involved there. But it also could bring down his price tag, though it still might be too high for the Dolphins after he made upwards of $11 million in 2024. Daniels, though, is only 27 years with seven years of NFL experience.
Kevin Zeitler, Detroit Lions — Zeitler will turn 35 in March, but he's a longtime NFL starter who has been good everywhere he's been and has been remarkably durable, missing only six starts over the past 10 seasons. He made a bit under $6 million on a one-year contract in 2024.
Aaron Banks, San Francisco 49ers — Banks started for the 49ers the past three seasons after spending his rookie season as a backup when Mike McDaniel was the team's offensive coordinator. Familiarity with the scheme obviously will be a plus.
Teven Jenkins, Chicago Bears — This is one of those deals where any team will be taking a risk on a talented player who's had his share of injury issues. If it pans out, some team will be getting a good offensive lineman in the former second-round pick from Oklahoma State.
Laken Tomlinson, Seattle Seahawks — This was somebody the Dolphins had their eye on a few years ago before he signed with the New York Jets. This is another former McDaniel player, and he had a nice bounce-back season with Seattle last year after two forgettable years in New York.