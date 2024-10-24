Special Teams Coordinator Discusses Sanders, Snapper, Returner
The Miami Dolphins special teams unit has undoubtedly had their hands full of late, no one more so than their coordinator, as Danny Crossman had to replace his long snapper and return specialist in less than two weeks.
Return specialist Braxton Berrios was placed on injured reserve earlier this week after suffering a torn ACL against Indianapolis on Sunday. Long-snapper Blake Ferguson was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list on October 19.
WHO WILL ASSUME KICKOFF, PUNT RETURN DUTIES?
Rookie wide receiver Malik Washington returned kicks this preseason in Berrios' absence. He is listed at the top of the Dolphins' depth chart for punt and kickoff returns.
"Well, I think he did a good job in the preseason. He's got a good history. We were happy with where he was coming out of training camp after the preseason, and then, you know, he was dealing with a little bit of an injury," Crossman said. "So, number one, happy to have him back.
"Sadly you know, with Braxton getting injured and we felt realy off to a strong year in the return game and decision-making and some of things that he was supposed to do. But, you know with Malik and some of the other guys that we've talked about over the years, we think we still have some quality players on the roster."
BLAKE FERGUSON AND THE LONG-SNAPPER JOB
Crossman also had to replace long-snapper Blake Ferguson, a staple on the Dolphins' special teams for years. Ferguson is dealing with a personal issue and will miss at least three more games before he is eligible to return after being placed on the Reserven/Non-Football Illness list.
The long-snapper was replaced by veteran Matt Overton, who was signed to the practice squad on October 19 and elevated to the active roster for the game against the Colts.
"Blake is dealing with a personal issue, and we're gonna support him. He's still a member of our club and a guy we have great respect for, but we're gonna do everything we can while he's dealing with what he's dealing with," Crossman said. "In the meantime, like everything in the National Football League, the train doesn't stop. So we're fortunate we did get Matt in, and he did a good job on Sunday, and look forward to working with him going forward."
NOT STRESSING OVER SANDERS' MISS
To make matters worse, fans on social media are beginning to question kicker Jason Sanders' ability to come through in the clutch. Sanders hit the left upright on an attempt that could have tied the game late in the fourth quarter against Indianapolis last Sunday.
"One thing, we can clean up from a protection standpoint, but the snap, the hold, the kick, no problem with it again," Crossman said. "It's two weeks in a row we hit the left upright; I don't like it; it bothers me. I'm not happy. It's a results, gotta-have-points business. But at the same time, you see misses that are like, what the heck is going on?"
It's important to note that Sanders has come through for the Dolphins on many occasions with a big-pressure kick. As a reminder, he kicked a game-winning field goal against Jacksonville on the last play of the game in Week 1 of this season.
"You have misses where you are hitting the stick," Crossman said. "It's not that it's easier to frickin' live with because it's points that we leave on the field and we don't put them on the board, but it's, you know, it's not something that I stress over. There's a lot of stuff I stress over."