State of the Dolphins Defense After First Wave of Free Agency

Where the roster stands, where has there been the most improvement, what still needs to get done

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) watches as Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson (11) intercepts the pass during the first half at Huntington Bank Field last season.
The Miami Dolphins have significantly altered their roster through the first wave of free agency, bringing aboard a dozen players from other teams so far this season.

While we can expect other moves to be made before the 2025 NFL draft arrives April 24, it's a good time nonetheless to assess what the Dolphins have done at each position, where they stand, and the potential moves that still could or should be made.

After first examining the offense, we turn our attention to the defense:

DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Offseason additions: None

Veterans re-signed: Benito Jones, Matt Dickerson

Offseason departures: Da'Shawn Hand (to L.A. Chargers)

Remaining free agents: Calais Campbell

Current projected depth chart: Zach Sieler, Benito Jones, Matt Dickerson, Neil Farrell

Analysis: This is one of the areas where the Dolphins need the most attention at this time, though being able to re-sign Campbell would solve a lot of issues. There's just no guarantee that's going to happen, so the Dolphins have to plan as though they'll be without him in 2025. So the expectation is that a veteran free agent (maybe even two) will be added, as well as a fairly early pick in the 2025 draft, whether it be Kenneth Grant, Walter Nolen or Darius Alexander.

DOLPHINS EDGE DEFENDERS

Offseason additions: None

Veterans re-signed: Quinton Bell

Offseason departures: None

Remaining free agents: Emmanuel Ogbah, Tyus Bowser, Cam Brown

Current projected depth chart: Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Chop Robinson, Quinton Bell, Cameron Goode, Mohamed Kamara, Grayson Murphy, William Bradley-King, Derrick McLendon

Analysis: The idea of pursuing Joey Bosa as a free agent was strange to us all along because the Dolphins have numbers here, and they already have high-end players who are question marks. With young players like Robinson, Bell, Kamara and Murphy, there might not even be a need to supplement here.

DOLPHINS LINEBACKERS

Offseason additions: K.J. Britt (from Tampa Bay), Willie Gay Jr. (from New Orleans)

Veterans re-signed: Tyrel Dodson

Offseason departures: Anthony Walker Jr. (to Tampa Bay)

Remaining free agents: Duke Riley

Current projected depth chart: Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson, K.J. Britt, Channing Tindall, Dequan Jackson

Analysis: The Dolphins appear fairly set here after re-signing Dodson and adding Britt to replace Walker, and the big question is whether Tindall will remain on the roster or replaced by a veteran free agent or perhaps even a rookie draft pick or rookie free agent.

DOLPHINS CORNERBACKS

Offseason additions: Artie Burns (from Seattle)

Offseason departures: Kendall Fuller (released), Siran Neal (to San Francisco)

Current projected depth chart: Jalen Ramsey, Kader Kohou, Storm Duck, Cam Smith, Ethan Bonner, Ryan Cooper Jr., Isaiah Johnson, Jason Maitre

Analysis: The Dolphins created a major void when they released Fuller in mid-February after one year with the team, and they still haven't filled it. This looks like it could be the position for the first-round pick, whether it be Will Johnson from Michigan or Jahdae Barron from Texas. A veteran free agent isn't out of the question, either.

DOLPHINS SAFETIES

Offseason additions: Ifeatu Melifonwu (from Detroit), Ashtyn Davis (from N.Y. Jets)

Veterans re-signed: Elijah Campbell

Offseason departures: Jevon Holland (to N.Y. Giants)

Remaining free agents: Jordan Poyer

Analysis: This is another area where the Dolphins need a front-line starter. Davis and Melifonwu are intriguing players with a lot of upside, but Melifonwu has battled injuries and Davis has been mostly a special teams player. Losing Holland was slightly painful, but the Dolphins never were going to give him the contract he wanted and Poyer's time with the Dolphins clearly need to end. This is another position where a high draft pick would make sense and we wouldn't count adding a veteran option as well.

Published
