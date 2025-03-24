State of the Dolphins Offense After First Wave of Free Agency
The Miami Dolphins have significantly altered their roster through the first wave of free agency, bringing aboard a dozen players from other teams so far this season.
While we can expect other moves to be made before the 2025 NFL draft arrives April 24, it's a good time nonetheless to assess what the Dolphins have done at each position, where they stand, and the potential moves that still could or should be made.
We start with the offense:
DOLPHINS QUARTERBACKS
Offseason additions: Zach Wilson (from Denver)
Offseason departures: None
Remaining free agent: Tyler Huntley
Current projected depth chart: Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson
Analysis: Wilson offers way more upside than the Dolphins have had at this position in quite a bit, but obviously doesn;t come without risk given what happened during his time with the New York Jets. The Dolphins will have at least one quarterback in training camp, and the question is whether that player will be a veteran OK with a No. 3 role at this point in his career, a rookie free agent or perhaps a draft pick. Don't be shocked if that player winds up being Huntley.
DOLPHINS RUNNING BACKS
Offseason additions: Alexander Mattison (from Las Vegas)
Offseason departures: Raheem Mostert (released signed with Las Vegas)
Remaining free agent: Jeff Wilson Jr.
Current projected depth chart: De''Von Achane, FB Alec Ingold, Jaylen Wright, Alexander Mattison,
Analysis: Adding Mattison almost represented a swap with Wilson because of their similar styles, though the former won't be of much help if he's set aside the way Wilson was last season. The departure of Mostert really wasn't unexpected after his down 2024 season and the cap space the Dolphins were able to clear by releasing him. While the Dolphins still figure to add a running back to the mix, the onus here appears to be on Wright to step up big time in his second NFL season.
DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVERS
Offseason additions: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (from Tennessee)
Veterans re-signed: Dee Eskridge
Offseason departures: Braxton Berrios (to Houston), River Cracraft (to Seattle)
Remaining free agents: Anthony Schwartz, Grant DuBose
Current projected depth: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Malik Washington, Erik Ezukanma, Dee Eskridge, Tahj Washington, Tarik Black
Analysis: We've already described the signing of NWI as the best move the Dolphins have made so far, and we'll say it again. He brings size, blocking ability and red-zone potential to a group that needed all of those things. Malik Washington showed enough promise as a wide receiver last season to think he can be a factor from the start of the season. There should be more additions coming, but the Dolphins would be fine going into the season with their current top four (and, no, they're still not trading Hill).
DOLPHINS TIGHT ENDS
Offseason additions: Pharaoh Brown (from Seattle)
Offseason departures: Durham Smythe (released, signed with Chicago), Jack Stoll (to New Orleans)
Current projected depth chart: Jonnu Smith, Julian Hill, Pharaoh Brown, Tanner Conner, Hayden Rucci
Analysis: While the Dolphins lost in terms in quantity at this position, the addition of Brown might offset what Smythe and Stoll provided because of his superior blocking abiility. If nothing else, he should be in short-yardage situations, which we all know has been a major issue for the team.
DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
Offseason additions: G James Daniels (from Pittsburgh), G/T Larry Borom (from Chicago)
Veterans re-signed: Liam Eichenberg
Offseason departures: G Robert Jones (to Dallas)
Remaining free agents: T Kendall Lamm, G Isaiah Wynn
Analysis: GM Chris Grier vowed right after the end of the 2024 season that the team would address the offensive line in the offseason, and signing Daniels was a good start. But, yes, more work needs to get done. Based on their contracts and 2024 outcomes, the signing of Borom and the re-signing of Eichenberg look like depth additions, which clearly is something that was needed. But the Dolphins still need an upgrade at the one guard spot on the other side of Daniels. They also have to make a decision at left tackle. if Terron Armstead indicates he wants to continue playing, and that decision is whether to go with the oft-injured but highly talented veteran one more season or turn over the keys to 2024 second-round pcik Patrick Paul. But, yes, more moves will be made at this position.