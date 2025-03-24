All Dolphins

State of the Dolphins Offense After First Wave of Free Agency

Where the roster stands, where has there been the most improvement, what still needs to get done

Alain Poupart

Pittsburgh Steelers guard James Daniels (78) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Angelo Blackson (90) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium.
Pittsburgh Steelers guard James Daniels (78) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Angelo Blackson (90) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins have significantly altered their roster through the first wave of free agency, bringing aboard a dozen players from other teams so far this season.

While we can expect other moves to be made before the 2025 NFL draft arrives April 24, it's a good time nonetheless to assess what the Dolphins have done at each position, where they stand, and the potential moves that still could or should be made.

We start with the offense:

DOLPHINS QUARTERBACKS

Offseason additions: Zach Wilson (from Denver)

Offseason departures: None

Remaining free agent: Tyler Huntley

Current projected depth chart: Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson

Analysis: Wilson offers way more upside than the Dolphins have had at this position in quite a bit, but obviously doesn;t come without risk given what happened during his time with the New York Jets. The Dolphins will have at least one quarterback in training camp, and the question is whether that player will be a veteran OK with a No. 3 role at this point in his career, a rookie free agent or perhaps a draft pick. Don't be shocked if that player winds up being Huntley.

DOLPHINS RUNNING BACKS

Offseason additions: Alexander Mattison (from Las Vegas)

Offseason departures: Raheem Mostert (released signed with Las Vegas)

Remaining free agent: Jeff Wilson Jr.

Current projected depth chart: De''Von Achane, FB Alec Ingold, Jaylen Wright, Alexander Mattison,

Analysis: Adding Mattison almost represented a swap with Wilson because of their similar styles, though the former won't be of much help if he's set aside the way Wilson was last season. The departure of Mostert really wasn't unexpected after his down 2024 season and the cap space the Dolphins were able to clear by releasing him. While the Dolphins still figure to add a running back to the mix, the onus here appears to be on Wright to step up big time in his second NFL season.

DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVERS

Offseason additions: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (from Tennessee)

Veterans re-signed: Dee Eskridge

Offseason departures: Braxton Berrios (to Houston), River Cracraft (to Seattle)

Remaining free agents: Anthony Schwartz, Grant DuBose

Current projected depth: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Malik Washington, Erik Ezukanma, Dee Eskridge, Tahj Washington, Tarik Black

Analysis: We've already described the signing of NWI as the best move the Dolphins have made so far, and we'll say it again. He brings size, blocking ability and red-zone potential to a group that needed all of those things. Malik Washington showed enough promise as a wide receiver last season to think he can be a factor from the start of the season. There should be more additions coming, but the Dolphins would be fine going into the season with their current top four (and, no, they're still not trading Hill).

DOLPHINS TIGHT ENDS

Offseason additions: Pharaoh Brown (from Seattle)

Offseason departures: Durham Smythe (released, signed with Chicago), Jack Stoll (to New Orleans)

Current projected depth chart: Jonnu Smith, Julian Hill, Pharaoh Brown, Tanner Conner, Hayden Rucci

Analysis: While the Dolphins lost in terms in quantity at this position, the addition of Brown might offset what Smythe and Stoll provided because of his superior blocking abiility. If nothing else, he should be in short-yardage situations, which we all know has been a major issue for the team.

DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Offseason additions: G James Daniels (from Pittsburgh), G/T Larry Borom (from Chicago)

Veterans re-signed: Liam Eichenberg

Offseason departures: G Robert Jones (to Dallas)

Remaining free agents: T Kendall Lamm, G Isaiah Wynn

Analysis: GM Chris Grier vowed right after the end of the 2024 season that the team would address the offensive line in the offseason, and signing Daniels was a good start. But, yes, more work needs to get done. Based on their contracts and 2024 outcomes, the signing of Borom and the re-signing of Eichenberg look like depth additions, which clearly is something that was needed. But the Dolphins still need an upgrade at the one guard spot on the other side of Daniels. They also have to make a decision at left tackle. if Terron Armstead indicates he wants to continue playing, and that decision is whether to go with the oft-injured but highly talented veteran one more season or turn over the keys to 2024 second-round pcik Patrick Paul. But, yes, more moves will be made at this position.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage:

feed

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News