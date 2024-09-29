Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Huntley, Paul, and More
From Mike Marchese #GoFins (@fin1fan):
Will I still be alive to see ONE playoff victory…….I’ll hang up and take your answer on the radio…….
Hey Mike, what if this became the season when things start off poorly but the Dolphins finish strong and get that elusive playoff win? I get the exasperation, I truly do, but keep the faith, partner.
From Jason Kirkland (@1bigdad424):
Hi Alain, do you think that the O-line struggling, and now with Armstead, was part of the reason they're starting Snoop? Or, do you think he would have been the starter with a good line?
Hey Jason, Mike McDaniel’s explanation didn’t address that issue, but it would make perfect sense to give the offense the best chance possible, which is what Huntley brings when you’re deciding between two quarterbacks with pedestrian career passing statistics.
From Olive Grove Jon (@Owlizee):
Hi Alain. One way or another the Fins have put all their eggs in one basket when it comes to Tua to the point of even relying on him coming back rather than make a trade. Is Chris Grier playing a dangerous game or is he comfortable knowing his job is probably safe?
Hey OGJ, I very honestly didn’t like the whole approach to the quarterback position in the offseason because the Dolphins neglected the backup QB position when they had a starter more likely to get injured (based on history) than just about any other in the NFL. Seems clear the Dolphins were negligent in assuming Tua would have another injury-free season (barring a Skylar Thompson rebound), but I’m not sure I’m ready to say it’s because Grier feels his job is safe (even though it probably is).
From Noel B One (@NwFinsFan4ever):
It seems defenses just have to blanket Hill/Waddle, get the Dolphins in third-and-short situations and then just wait for mistakes to take place. Please tell me I am wrong. I could use the boost right now....
Hey, Noel, you’re wrong. Hope that helps. But you’re not because right now the offense is in a funk and something has to snap it out of it, and maybe Tyler Huntley’s running ability can bring a dimension that helps make a difference.
From NotErnie (@atlbytes):
2022 5 games missed
2021 4 games missed
2020 1 games missed
2019 4 games missed
How could “missed picks” Grier not have signed a veteran backup during offseason?
Hey NotErnie, yeah, I addressed this in a column this week, that the Dolphins had plenty of options to bring in a veteran backup QB and decided not to. I do think, however, that this was an organizational decision and not simply Grier’s (just a hunch). Regardless, this looks like a bad miss by the Dolphins, especially when we see what guys like Sam Darnold and Malik Willis have been able to do.
From Shaun Braley (@shaunbraley):
I think McDaniel’s ceiling is too high to consider letting him go anytime soon. For those in my boat…or perhaps the new patience brigade… do you think his weaknesses are something he is likely to fix? And which ones might be the hardest to change?
Hey Shaun, if I were to critique McDaniel as a head coach — and understand I do like him in that role — I think sometimes he falls prey to sticking to his beliefs instead of sometimes adjusting. And while I respect him being a players’ coach, which plays well with his troops, I think a harder approach is called for at times. Like I said, though, I do believe he’s a good coach.
From googles (@googleyeys):
Thanks Poup. Has Huntley passed Skylar as the backup or will Skylar reclaim next week? Obviously a lot of moving parts, but what are your thoughts?
That is a fabulous question, and I’m curious to see what happens if Huntley has a strong outing. Given they declined to get a veteran backup QB in the offseason because of their trust in Thompson (right or wrong), I have a hard time seeing the Dolphins bail on him after just one start, though.
From Stephan Cwynar (@stephanc101):
If Patrick Paul balls out with Terron out, do we consider moving Terron to LG to get Rob Jones out of there? He's been horrific so far this year.
Hey Stephan, right off the bat, Terron Armstead is a tackle — and a great one at that — so I simply don’t see your scenario playing out. No matter how well Patrick Paul plays when he gets his shot.
TUA AND THE DOLPHINS SCHEME
From Mr. Success (@MrSuccess____):
Do you remember saying that Mike’s system was propping up Tua, and many other QBs could step in and be successful? (paraphrasing, feel free to correct me). Also, have you figured out that Mike has, and is actually doing the opposite for his QBs? Sorry for the two-for-oner.
No worries on the two-for-one. What I said was that the system — the Mike Shanahan system — absolutely is QB-friendly and many QBs can be successful in it. That said, NOT every QB can be successful in it. And it also should be said that Mike McDaniel absolutely tailored his scheme to suit what Tua does best, which certainly makes sense, but also doesn’t translate to every quarterback. So McDaniel did everything to maximize Tua’s talents and he does need to make adjustments because there’s no other QBs on the roster with that skill set.
From Jordan Paxton (@paxromana316):
Huntley is a mystery to me. I know about the games he played when Lamar went down. But when has he last seen game action? And was he productive?
Hey Jordan, Huntley’s last game action came in the 2023 regular season for Baltimore against Pittsburgh when the Ravens used a lot of backups because they already had clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. It also was raining that day in Baltimore, so conditions were tough. He didn’t have a great outing in a 17-10 loss, but again the circumstances weren’t ideal.