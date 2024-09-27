Examining the Paul Starting Possibility
The Miami Dolphins may soon look to their 2024 second-round draft pick, tackle Patrick Paul, to fill a crucial role.
As the Dolphins gear up for their matchup game against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, starting left tackle Terron Armstead is dealing with more than just a shoulder injury from two weeks ago.
He is in the concussion protocol due to a head and eye injury sustained during the Week 3 24-3 loss against the Seattle Seahawks.
If Armstead is ruled out, it could open the door for Paul to make his NFL starting debut, stepping in to protect the blind side of whichever quarterback Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel chooses to start Monday.
Paul has played special teams for each of the Dolphins' first three games as a member of the field goal unit, but his offensive work has been limited to one snap when right tackle Austin Jackson left the Seattle game after being shaken up before immediately re-entering the game after missing one play.
The 22-year-old Paul didn’t shy away from the possible opportunity of starting when speaking to reporters after Thursday’s practice.
“Your first start is always something to be excited for,” Paul said. “You’ve got to rise to the occasion and ball out.”
What Makes Paul Ready?
Standing 6-7 and weighing 332 pounds, Paul has the size and physical attributes teams covet, but the Dolphins are also banking on his natural abilities, along with his work ethic, to help him succeed at the NFL level.
After being drafted 55th overall out of the University of Houston, Paul was brought in to strengthen an offensive line that has struggled with consistency in recent seasons.
Armstead, a cornerstone of Miami’s offensive line, has dealt with injuries throughout his career, missing games in all 12 of his NFL seasons. Now, at 33 years old, his latest set of injuries could give Paul a shot at stepping in.
“I’ve been here for months, learning and being coached up. If I get the opportunity, I’m going to dog people,” he said. “That’s what I’m coached to do and that’s my nature.”
Paul’s possible starting debut comes at a critical time for the Dolphins.
The team has been searching for a reliable long-term left tackle, with previous draft picks like Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg not meeting expectations at the position.
Armstead’s future is uncertain, especially with a $14.3 million salary due in 2025, making it essential for Miami to see if Paul can fill the position moving forward.
Why McDaniel is Confident in Paul
McDaniel is optimistic about Paul’s readiness but remains cautious.
McDaniel stressed the importance of rookies being set up for success, stating that last week’s game in Seattle might not have been the right moment for Paul to debut due to the hostile environment and adverse situation. However, he did remain confident that Paul’s time is coming soon.
“I feel good about his readiness to play NFL football in the regular season,” McDaniel said. “I think his chance is coming soon. I just don't know how soon. I've been very happy with his progression, fully knowing that there is different things to attack on the horizon when you step on that football field, and he knows that too."
Paul said he has also benefited from the mentorship of both Armstead and veteran tackle Kendall Lamm, who stepped in for Armstead last season. Lamm, in what he’s called 2024 as his “last ride” or final NFL season, has taken Paul under his wing, offering guidance on and off the field.
“I’ve been watching how they prepare, how they approach each week and I’m just going after and looking after what they do,” he said. “They're amazing at helping me out through every step of the process so I'm definitely blessed to have them.”
Paul is Ready for Monday Night Challenge
Paul knows that filling in for Armstead won’t be an easy task, especially with the Titans’ formidable defense, featuring edge rushers Harold Landry and Arden Key.
“They’re pretty good edge rushers,” Paul said. “They know how to set firm edges as far as in the run game when you're watching film and stuff. They have a great 3-tech in Jeff Simmons. So, (we) definitely got to be on our game.”
If Paul gets the starting nod Monday, it will mark a significant milestone in his career, one he says he has worked toward since his first time on a football field.
Paul’s progress is essential, not only for the current season but for the team's future as well. A strong performance on Monday night could herald a positive chapter for Miami’s offensive line.