Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Tindall, McDaniel, and More
Part 2 of a post-Green Bay game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Free-Bird:
Why does Channing Tindall have a roster spot? Can McDaniel learn from mistakes and evolve as a coach? Do the Dolphins get the most from their roster? What player is outplaying expectations?
As always, rapid-fire answer for multiple questions: Dolphins are keeping Tindall for special teams and get something out of him before they move on. Yes, McDaniel can and will continue to evolve, though there are certain basic principles he’ll continue to adhere to. I believe the Dolphins roster tends to be overrated because they have some big names who aren’t necessarily playing up to that level. The player outplaying expectations just might be Calais Campbell, but only because no one has the right to expect this kind of performance from a 38-year-old player.
From Jason Kirkland:
Hi Alain, assuming the rest of the season follows suit, losing to good teams and beating bad ones, what percentage do you put on someone new drafting players in April? Please say a high percentage!
Hey Jason, sorry to disappoint you, but if the Dolphins, say, finish 9-8 but miss the playoffs, I’d put the percentage of a new GM in 2025 at less than 50. Maybe as low as 25 percent.
From Pajake Japat:
How do yo feel about the following…until Tua’s contract expires and Grier is calling the shots…. Dolphins will only be a mediocre team.
Hmm, not sure if “mediocre” is the word I would use considering the team did make the playoffs the past two seasons and was playing for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs as late as Week 17 last season, but I do wonder about how exactly how far this team can get.
From Rico’s RoughNecks:
Was the last drive the epitome of MIA’s offense? Down 13pts with a 1:56 on the clock… MIA ran eight (8) plays and not a single attempt was over 10yds. Likely MIA wins? Of course not, but strange to see a team not attempt to push the ball downfield in desperation mode
Hey Rico, I get the frustration, but that’s the least of the concerns on that night. But, yeah, you should try to push the ball downfield maybe just a little bit there.
From Mason:
Alain, Happy Holidays!!!. Now that McD is in his third season, and have seen how his team has not been able to beat good teams, whether at home or away, do you see him adjusting and incorporating a more physical style to the offense in the future?
Hey Mason, that’s a good question and I’m going to go back to this. The offense is predicated on timing, speep, deception and misdirection, so the emphasis for offensive lineman is mobility over power. Not sure how you change that without changing the entire identity of the team.
From Jorge boyd:
Hi Alain, the OL these several weeks has been awful. Do you think they manage to fix it?
Hey Jorge, first off, the offensive line was very far from awful against the Rams, Raiders or Patriots. After all, did you really notice Maxx Crosby in the Raiders — I mean, other than when he was getting penalties? So I don’t buy the premise. Yes, the O-line got dominated by the Packers, but these are the players the Dolphins have for 2024, so there’s nobody coming in to save the day, and that includes Isaiah Wynn, who hasn’t played in almost a year and a half. I do hope the offensive line will be a priority in the 2025 draft.
From Hudak:
When/how will they instill toughness? Weaver is probably the only coach who knows what that looks like. Will Grier and McDaniel make some changes or ask for help?
I think we’re looking for an easy solution for a very complex problem, and I just don’t know that it’s that simple. The one thing that can be done is bring in as many players as possible who are tough and nasty.
From 305 Till I Die:
Why would a available top tier back up QB come to Miami in 2025? Tua has it locked up, & if he DOES get concussed again, the backup will only get 2-4 games before Tua comes back. Miami would have to MASSIVELY overpay, and even then, I imagine the QB would prefer playing time.
I disagree. There are veteran quarterbacks of a certain caliber who understand and are willing to accept roles where they know they’re coming in as the No. 2 guy. Players like Joe Flacco and Marcus Mariota both would have fit that scenario this year, and both would have been much better options than Skylar Thompson, Mike White or Tyler “Snoop” Huntley.
From PurpleDragon:
I understand the 2 safety shell but what’s the use of having a Ferrari if you’re not going to drive more than 35mph? Has anyone asked MMD?
Oh, we have asked over and over again, and McDaniel’s answer and Tua’s answer always is about taking what the defense is giving them. The thing is that works great against teams like New England and Las Vegas when the Dolphins can methodically move the ball down the field with little resistance, but it’s a different story against a good team that can create negative plays or when the Dolphins make mistakes. And I don’t overall disagree with your premise of taking a deep shot once in a while, particularly on third down where if it’s even a pick, then it can become the equivalent of a punt.
From FJV:
What is the opinion of head coaches and GMs around the league of Mike McDaniel?
Probably the same as with media members, that McDaniel is a very smart guy with a quirky personality and an ability to relate to players. I can’t say I’ve surveyed coaches and GMs, but that’s what’s being projected.
From Big Ern McDolphin:
Is Kyle Shanahan‘s version of the West Coast offense a quarterback killer. I was thinking about Shanahan and all the teams who have head coaches and offensive coordinators who have learned under Kyle Shanahan — almost every one of their quarterbacks is hurt on a consistent basis. Stefanski, Watson‘s been hurt and when Baker Mayfield was there he was hurt. Aaron Rodgers had a relatively healthy career until LaFleur went to Green Bay and then was hurt. After that he went to New York was out for the season. CJ Stroud, he’s been hurt. Brock Purdy he’s been hurt two out of three years and the year after the Super Bowl Matt Stafford was hurt under Sean McVay. RG3 career was practically ended while Kyle was in Washington. Does his focus on having smaller interior linemen put the quarterback in jeopardy more so than other offenses?
Hey Dana, it’s an interesting premise you present, except are we really going to blame offensive style for something like a torn Achilles (Rodgers, Watson)? Another common factor is smallish quarterbacks, like Mayfield and RG III. Stafford also had injuries during his time in Detroit. Bottom line is I don’t think it’s quite as simple as Shanahan offense equals injuries to quarterbacks.
From Jayco:
Time for yet another rebuild Alain. A Mike Vrabel archetype is needed. Grier and MM have proven that they can’t build a tough, competitive team. Does Ross have it in him at his age?
Hey Jay, I would be very surprised, borderline flabbergasted, if there happened to be a coaching change after this season. Having said that, Mike Vrabel would be a great hire.