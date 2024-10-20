Sunday Morning Dolphins Mailbag: Is the Ground Game Here to Stay?
Third and final part of the pre-Indy game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From David Keller (@DavidRome13):
Are you still going to the Miami Dolphins practices? I'm just curious if you seen enough improvement to believe that we have gotten better enough to win against Indy.
Hey David, the practice viewing once training camp is over basically is done. We get to watch stretching and the first 15-20 minutes, which does not feature any offense vs. defense work. So, no, we don’t see anything during the week that could serve as an indicator.
From Eric (@eric__jf):
The way special teams has played thus far, could you see Crossman being let go if they have another poor performance vs. Indy?
Hey Eric, the possibility of an in-season coaching change would be somewhere between 0 and 5 percent realistic. Just don’t see it happening, barring multiple catastrophic breakdowns.
CAN DOLPHINS TURNING THINGS AROUND?
From Pajake Japat (@D1nonlyJP):
What would it take in your opinion for Grier to be fired? Can Ross really continue to give him chance after chance?
It would take a massive collapse, to the extent where the Dolphins are viewed nationally as a joke, which is not something Stephen Ross would take very well. The Monday night loss at Tennessee was an example of the kind of game that could get Grier fired … if it started happening on a regular basis.
From Finsider (@B_Rogers11):
Do you really think this team has a chance to compete this year? They haven't looked good even when Tua was at QB.
I honestly don’t know, but what I do know is it’s too early to conclude that they can’t. No, they didn’t look good with Tua at quarterback, but we’re talking about a game and three quarters. That’s not nearly enough to make any kind of long-term judgment IMO.
From Matty Mooner (@Mattymooner):
Who do we wanna play against, Flacco or Richardson?
Hey Matty, I addressed this Friday. The Dolphins have dominated Flacco in recent years, but that was because they were able to get pressure on him and he can’t move around. I’m not sure this Dolphins team can do that. With Richardson, he can make more plays than Flacco but also will make more mistakes.
WILL DOLPHINS STICK WITH THE RUNNING GAME?
From Daddio (@Otto_von_Grotto):
Do you think boy genius McDaniel will make it a priority to #RUNDABALLCOACH against a very suspect Colts defense? And might I add, Jaylen Wright should evolve into RB1 sooner rather than later.
Uh-oh, somebody is not happy with McDaniel. Yes, I would think McDaniel would make it a priority to run the ball against the Colts. With Wright, I agree with you that he looks really impressive, but Raheem Mostert is RB1 on this team the way I look at it.
From Lloyd Heilbrunn (@LloydHeilbrunn):
We've drafted only 2 quality contributing players in the last 3 drafts combined, and they are both running backs with Achane being hurt a lot, and Wright has had one good game… In what universe is that acceptable drafting by Chris Grier? How many projects can you draft?
Hey Lloyd, this sounds like a rhetorical question. The only problem with your premise is you’re giving no time for guys like Chop Robinson, Patrick Paul and Cam Smith to potentially development. Can we wait a year or two before making this kind of judgment?
From PhinFan (@ohiophinfan):
What Dolphins podcast is the best, and why is it All Dolphins Podcast? Do you foresee McDaniel sticking to a heavy run game plan this week given the less than stellar QB play?
You tell the folks out there, PhinFan, about the best Dolphins podcast. That’s right! Thanks for that. Yes, McDaniel will and should stick to the running game against the Colts, but game circumstances can flip the script too.
From Bag of Donuts (@BagofDonuts1):
Does Mike McD have the play-calling discipline to keep running the ball like we did in Foxboro?
Hey BOD, if the game circumstances are similar, yes, I absolutely believe he can and will have the discipline to stick with the running game. It’s a much safer way to operate on offense if it’s successful.