Dolphins Hope Ground Game Will Become ‘Foundation’ of Offense
As the Miami Dolphins prepare for their Sunday matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, the team's success may hinge on a renewed commitment to pounding the rock.
With the Colts allowing more rushing yards (931) than any team other than the New Orleans Saints this season (1,027), the Dolphins hope their recent success on the ground could help lead them back to .500 and reinsert themselves in the thick of the AFC playoff race.
“That’s just something that needs to be a staple for us moving forward,” Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead said about the running game this week. “If we want to win games, we have to be tooled to win however we need to win games.”
The Dolphins have shown flashes of dominance on the ground this season, but consistency has been an issue.
After leading the league in yards per rush in 2023, the team took a step back early in 2024, ranking just 18th in rushing yards through the first five weeks of the season.
Dolphins look to attack vulnerable Colts run defense
With running backs Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Wright healthy, and the likely Week 7 return of De’Von Achane (concussion), the Dolphins have a chance to keep their ground game rolling against a Colts defense that ranks 31st against the run and 19th in yards per carry (4.6) and six touchdowns allowed.
In Week 5, the Dolphins rushed for 193 yards in their 15-10 win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Week 7 presents a golden opportunity for the Dolphins, especially as they continue to adjust to life without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who remains sidelined at least one more game before he is eligible to return against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9.
Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley will need the support of a strong running game to keep Miami’s offense balanced and alleviate pressure in the passing game.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Friday that he knows the importance of being able to win in multiple ways, and Sunday’s game against the Colts could be a chance for Miami to demonstrate that versatility.
“You don’t get to dictate those terms, so you have to be fully tooled to be able to win a game any way necessary that always, always in playoff football – always – equals run game,” he said.
Dolphins' Offensive Line Jelling
It's no secret that the Dolphins' offensive line will be crucial to their efforts to improve from their current standing as the 22nd-ranked offense in the NFL.
Despite some early-season challenges, the O-line has started to come together, with standout performances across the board in the win over New England. Pro Football Focus graded all but one Dolphins offensive lineman above 70 in that game, with Armstead leading the way.
“I would say it’s always important in the National Football League to be prepared for your opportunity, not worry about your opportunity,” McDaniel said. “I think the offensive line, we’ve benefited from the consistency.”
Even with injuries plaguing the unit, including the absence of guard Isaiah Wynn, the group appears to be meshing at the right time.
A Healthy Running Back Room
Week 7 could see the Dolphins’ backfield at full strength.
Mostert, who ran for a league-high 18 rushing touchdowns in 2023, brings a physical style of play that Armstead says makes him fun to block for.
“He’s physical, he’s violent,” Armstead said. “Defenders know they’ve got to bring it when they come to tackle him. He’s not the biggest guy, but he’s crazy strong and always a home-run threat.”
Having Mostert and Wright healthy, and potentially adding Achane back into the mix, gives the Dolphins a dynamic group that can attack defenses in different ways. And with the Colts struggling to stop the run, Week 7 presents an ideal opportunity to exploit that weakness.
When speaking about the running game, Armstead added, “It has to be the foundation of our offense because it opens up everything in the passing game, the other plays, and gadget plays that Mike [McDaniel] wants to install. So in order to bring linebackers up, get the safety eyes and Tyreek (Hill) and (Jaylen) Waddle to get behind them, (we) got to run the ball effectively.”
For the Dolphins, establishing the run game Sunday could be the key to not just winning the game, but setting the tone for the rest of the season as the team aims to make its third consecutive playoff appearance under McDaniel.