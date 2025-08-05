Why Achane Is Not Having the Too-Small Argument
Given his reputation (and admitted enjoyment of trolling), Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill may or may not have been serious when he said the solution for the team changing its "finesse team" label was taking De'Von Achane off the field on third-and-1.
For the third-year running back, it didn't matter if Tyreek was just being Tyreek.
"You know, number 10, every time he’s up here, ain’t no telling what he's going to say, what comes out of his mouth," Achane said after practice Tuesday. "I feel like we got a relationship where we talk to each other like that. It’s like me saying he’s not our jump ball receiver and always runs fades. It’s the same stuff. But that is something we’ve got to work on — short-yardage situations, and I feel like this year we’re going to be better than we were last year.”
Achane was dead serious, though, when reaffirmed his belief to reporters that he is an every-down running back despite his lack of size. In 2024, his 2.1 yards after contact was above the league average of 1.9, ahead of 2,000-yard rusher Saquon Barkley's 2.0.
"Like I said I can be in first, second, third, fourth. I can do a lot just far as running the ball," he said. "I also can catch the ball. Like I said, I think I had like 70 or something receptions. I feel like I’m a receiver at this point. It’s great to be out there every down.”
Finesse Team?
The Dolphins' reputation league wide might be that of a finesse team with explosive speed but limited physicality. To fix that, Hill gave a recommendation.
"Take De‘Von out on third down," he said before noticing the somewhat stunned look of reporters. "What? That’s my honest opinion. If it’s third-and-short, he’s not a power back. I keep telling him that in the locker room, but he swears he’s a power back. I love De’Von, but if I’m being honest, like that’s why you got Jaylen Wright, that’s why you got Ollie Gordon II, for those kind of situations.”
Between the Tackles
Despite what Hill said, Achane said he was confident in his ability to run between the tackles — while giving credit to his offensive line.
"I still feel great. Like I said, the O-line they’ve been working very, very hard. They’ve been making my job easy," Achane said. "If I’ve got to make somebody miss, I feel like that’s my job as a running back. If I’m making somebody miss five to six yards down the field, then I’m OK with that.”
Size Doesn't Matter
When asked about how he handles a workhorse running back role at 5-9, 188 pounds, Achane lauded the high temperatures. He said practice was more tiring than a game.
"I don’t be as tired because I put all the work in," he said. "I try to work twice as hard at practice so in the game it feels easy.”
Production Matters
Running backs coach Eric Studesville told reporters that Achane's size does not bother him.
Production is all that matters.
"I mean, are we winning? Are we doing those things?" Studesville said. "I don't want to put anybody in a box and say, he's this and he can only have so many carries because he weighs this much. I don't think that's fair to guys. I think you have (to) let them play. Devon has shown that he can play very effectively in this league with who he is. And I think that's what he has established for himself. That's not determined or we haven't predetermined that for him.”