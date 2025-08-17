Ten Players to Watch in the Preseason Matchup Against Detroit ... How They Performed
The Miami Dolphins defeated the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Saturday afternoon, and the game provided strong opportunities for younger players to showcase their ability with a lot of starters getting the day off.
The Dolphins got their share of strong individual performances in this game, most notably from quarterback Quinn Ewers, running back Ollie Gordon II, wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, among others.
Before the game, we spotlighted 10 players to watch in that preseason game at Ford Field, so now it's time to examine how those players performed:
DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
QB ZACH WILSON
Before the game: We featured rookie seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers in this spot for the preseason opener, but the focus now shifts to Wilson, who needs to provide some level of comfort and confidence in the coaching staff heading into the regular season. What we saw in the preseason opener from Wilson looked too much like what we saw during his time with the New York Jets, so he needs to produce a better outing — a much better outing.
How he performed: While it wasn't perfect, this was a much better outing for Wilson, who looked a lot more decisive in the pocket. He completed 15 of 23 passes for 151 yards with one touchdown and no picks for a passer rating of 98.3. He also was sacked only once after going down four times against the Chicago Bears, and the one sack came on fourth down when he really never had a chance. There were some missed throws — the deep one to Dee Eskridge was rough — but this again was a major step forward.
RB OLLIE GORDON II
Before the game: The injury to veteran Alexander Mattison in the preseason opener has opened the door for Gordon to earn a bigger role as a rookie, and from this vantage point he's even got a chance to push second-year player Jaylen Wright for offensive snaps behind starting running back De'Von Achane. Gordon has shown flashes in the preseason opener and the joint practices, but he needs to continue trending upward.
How he performed: As we mentioned at the top of this story, Gordon was one of the stars. The numbers were good (10 carries for 50 yards, a 14-yard reception to convert a third down), but more importantly it was how Gordon looked that stood out. Gordon gained extra yardage through both breaking tackles and making quick moves at the line. Strong work here.
WR TARIK BLACK
Before the game: After spending last season the Dolphins practice squad, Black didn't look like he had much of a chance of earning a roster spot heading into training camp, but he's produced some solid work in practice the past two weeks. He's still a very long shot to make the team, but at least he should belong in the conversation.
How he performed: If we're being honest here, Black should have had a touchdown catch in the second quarter when he got open in the back of the end zone but Wilson overthrew him. He was targeted only one other time, the result again an incompletion. On this day, it was rookie Theo Wease Jr. who shined at wide receiver, even if it's still not likely to land Wease a roster spot. This game, though, didn't do much for Black's chances.
TE TANNER CONNER
Before the game: After a strong start to training camp, Conner has been very quiet of late, which isn't great for him in his quest to convince the Dolphins to keep a fourth tight end behind Darren Waller and blocking specialists Julian Hill and Pharaoh Brown. Tight ends coach Jon Embree spoke highly of him earlier in training camp, but now it's time to see some results.
How he performed: Conner was mentioned in a lot of places as one of the top performers for the Dolphins based on the fact he tied for the team lead with six catches, though there wasn't anything special about any of those. In fact, the most noteworthy play involving him was when he failed to catch a slightly high throw from Wilson as the quarterback was getting ready to get nailed. This was the kind of catch a receiving tight end needs to make, and that's exactly what Conner is because his blocking isn't great — and that was the case again against the Lions.
IOL DANIEL BRUNSKILL
Before the game: The Dolphins continue to work without the two players who figure to be the top backups inside on the offensive line, Liam Eichenberg and Andrew Meyer, and Brunskill's performance has been uneven since he was signed early in camp. With Aaron Brewer not expected to play, Brunskill should get a lot of snaps against the Lions on Saturday.
How he performed: Brunskill got the start at center and played the first half, which is when the Dolphins did practically nothing with the ground game (5 yards on six carries). Brunskill also was late to pick up a blitzer up the middle on the Dolphins' first drive and that caused Wilson to take a shot as he was throwing the ball and forced a third-down incompletion. The pass protection overall was pretty solid in the first half.
DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
DT JORDAN PHILLIPS
Before the game: Phillips had himself a very solid practice against the Lions on Thursday, as he continues to come on as his first NFL training camp unfolds. The Dolphins are counting on their draft picks at defensive tackle to be significant contributors this season, so this is an encouraging development.
How he performed: We'll say this and then duck because it's not going to go over well, but those judging Phillips by stats showing him getting 1.5 sacks against the Lions should understand it was Derrick McLendon who created the full sack and Cameron Goode who did the bulk of the work on the sack that was split. So let's not get carried away with the sacks. Having said that, Phillips still again was a factor on the defensive line as he continues his upward movement throughout the summer.
EDGE DERRICK McLENDON
Before the game: The Dolphins have a lot of options at the edge defender position behind the trio of Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb and Chop Robinson, and McLendon entered training camp as a long shot to make the 53-man roster. But he has been very consistent in practice and another good outing Saturday would help his cause.
How he performed: Whether it's enough to make the 53-man roster remains is dubious, but McLendon continues to flash. On the play that ended with Phillips' sack, McLendon pushed the right tackle into the backfield far enough that it kept QB Hendon Hooker from being able to scramble outside, forcing him inside where Phillips was there to bring him down. He also was the pass rusher who drew a holding penalty to nullify Hooker's touchdown run. On the down side, McLendon neglected to bump wide receiver Tom Kennedy coming across the line of scrimmage early in the game and Kennedy made an easy catch for an 8-yard gain and he later overran the play on a draw that gained 8 yards.
LB CHANNING TINDALL
Before the game: Yes, we have the obligatory Channing Tindall watch. The 2022 third-round pick stands clearly fifth among the team's linebackers and he needs to continue to perform when given opportunities to secure his spot on the 53-man roster.
How he performed: The Dolphins got a long look at Tindall in this game as he played the most snaps of any defensive player, and he was active again while tying for the team lead with six tackles. But what stood out about his outing were the couple of instances where he shot through the line of scrimmage to the quarterback or a running back but wasn't able to finish the play. Where this game left Tindall in his quest to make the 53-man roster is tough to gauge.
S DANTE TRADER JR.
Before the game: The rookie fifth-round pick from Maryland was sidetracked early in camp by an injury, but he's back now and showed some physicality in the joint practices with the Lions. There's quite a battle for the final roster spot or two at safety, and Trader could use a strong performance in this preseason game.
How he performed: Trader got his first taste of NFL game action after missing time with an injury, and he made an impact play when he sprinted around the corner and helped bring down Sione Vaki after a 1-yard run. Trader, though, wound up playing only five snaps and we can't help but wonder whether he was injured (though that didn't come up after the game during Mike McDaniel's press conference).
CB CAM SMITH
Before the game: The 2023 second-round pick finally returned to practice against the Lions this week, but didn't have a very eventful performance. He logically is in a battle to keep his roster spot and actually could cement it with a strong outing in the preseason game.
How he performed: Smith wound up tying for most defensive snaps by any Dolphins cornerback, though he wasn't noticeable at all until the fourth quarter. And then there was some good and bad, the good some tight coverage when he broke up a pass over the middle and then his tackle of Hooker short of the first down on a third-and-1 scramble. The bad was an apparent lack of desire to get involved in tackling on two different occasions, including a kickoff return. He likely still stands firmly on the roster bubble.