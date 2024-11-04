The Dol-Fans Social Media Reaction After Last-Second Loss at Buffalo
Miami Dolphins fans expressed their feelings on social media after the team's devastating loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, 30-27.
One fan, because of the loss, thinks it's time to break everything down and start over again. The trade deadline is Tuesday. This fan suggests the Dolphins clean house.
As usual and customary with every loss, Miami Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier is blamed all over social media. It's not like Grier fumbled or missed a tackle. However, fans are still relentless and called for his termination after the game.
The game hinged on the helmet-to-helmet contact call against Jordan Poyer. It extended the Bills' final drive on third down and put them close to field goal range. Poyer, who used to play for the Bills, was mocked by one fan for costing the Dolphins the game. The same tweet also vented frustration over Miami's playoff chances slipping away.
A Buffalo fan chimed in with a tweet aimed at the Dolphins, who had so much promise before the season started. Week after week, the promise began fading. The team that looked so good on paper could not translate it to the field. This Bills fan had fun with it.
One fan is in total depression mode. He believes Dolphins fans are the most painful group of people to be associated with. Some people need to realize others have it worse. Losing a football game or having your team not making the playoffs must be put in proper perspective.
Coaches will say that after tough losses, there is no such thing as a moral victory. This Dolphins fan wanted to drive the point home. It would also be an understatement to say he is extremely dissatisfied with the team's performance.