Big Day for the Offense Sparks Victory Against Raiders
The Miami Dolphins put together a nearly flawless offensive performance against the Las Vegas Raiders, leading the way for a 34-19 victory at Hard Rock Stadium.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passed for three touchdowns, including two to tight end Jonnu Smith as the Dolphins topped the 30-point mark for the first time this season. The Dolphins scored on six of their seven possessions, the one exception coming when they got the ball with under a minute left in the second quarter.
Smith finished with 101 yards, including a game-clinching 57-yard touchdown when he was left wide open in the middle of the field.
"The Red Sea parted," Smith said. "It was a busted coverage and Tua and I locked eyes and made everything happen."
Smith said he knew when he found the seam in the defense, Tagovailoa would get him the ball, and he would do the rest.
"We've got the best quarterback in the world, man," Smith said. "One is who he is for a reason."
Smith finished the game with six catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Tagovailoa ended the game with zero turnovers. He went 28-of-36 for 288 yards and three touchdown passes.
Tagovailoa said it was just a matter of Smith being in the right spot at the right time.
"I think that was a feel space thing," Tagovailoa said. "Because that was not the play we called.
Smith, who had his first big game with the Dolphins, said the team was due for an offensive outbreak like this.
"This is a special group and I am excited to be a part of it," Smith said. "The resolve of the guys we have on this team is taking us to another level. That's who we are offensively."
Smith also said Sunday's offensive output was a testament to the team's hard work all week.
"It's an amazing feeling when you see us working and sacrificing," Smith said. "We understand we play for the City of Miami and for all of the State of Florida. We know what we gotta do, and we keep on doing it."
BAILEY (BASICALLY) GETS THE DAY OFF
The offensive performance also reflected the Dolphins' lack of punts in the game. Essentially, punter Jake Bailey had the day off.
"Jake probably went home already," Smith joked.
Tagovailoa even commented about the lack of work Sunday for Bailey,
"Zero punts, it showed things we are capable of doing offensively."
THE TUA DIFFERENCE WITH LAST SEASON
Tagovailoa said the offense is capable of avoiding the costly mistakes it made last season.
"Now we are not trying to force it downfield," Tagovailoa said. "We are not trying to force it downfield. We are taking our checkdowns and using our running backs more."
Tagovailoa said the Dolphins have to enjoy the victory Sunday night, as they are back to work Monday to begin preparations for their game against New England next week.
"We are gonna enjoy the win tonight, watch the film, and move on to New England," Tagovailoa said. "I think we have to build off of this week and get better. We have to get the edge that we need to win next week."
Tagovailoa closed by discussing the momentum the Dolphins are building with their second consecutive victory, their first winning streak of the season.
"Anytime you get a win in the NFL, it's a benefit," Tagovailoa said. "Your body feels a lot better after a win than it does after a loss."