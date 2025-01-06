The Dolphins' Initial 2025 Draft Slots
Facing what turned out to be the easiest schedule in the NFL didn't help the Miami Dolphins reach the playoffs for a third consecutive season, but it did help when it comes to their spot in the 2025 draft.
The Dolphins finished as one of four teams with an 8-9 record in the regular season, but their league-lowest .417 opponent combined winning percentage put them at the top of those four teams and 13th overall in the first round.
The Dolphins finished with the same record as the Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons and will rotate between 13th and 16th in every round, with the teams moving in a forward direction.
That means the Dolphins will go from 13th in the first round, to 16th in the second (because they can't go higher than 13th and have to return to the back of that line), to 15th in the third ... and so forth.
At the end of the 2024 regular season, the Dolphins are slated to have seven picks in the 2025 draft, plus the expected three compensatory picks that could include as many as two in the third round for the free agency losses of Robert Hunt and Christian Wilkins. The compensatory picks will be announced in March.
The Dolphins currently have two picks in the fifth and seventh rounds, but are without selections in the third and sixth rounds.
THE DOLPHINS' CURRENT DRAFT PICKS
Miami's round-by-round picks as of January 6; notes that compensatory picks to be awarded in March are not included and will impact the overall number of any picks beyond Round 3
ROUND 1 — 13th overall, 13th in round
ROUND 2 — 48th overall, 16th in round
ROUND 3 — None (traded to Philadelphia Eagles in deal for a 2024 fourth-selection that was used on RB Jaylen Wright
ROUND 4 — 112th overall, 14th in round
ROUND 5 — 142nd overall, 12th in round; 149th overall, 19th in round (acquired from Denver as part of the trade involving OLB Bradley Chubb)
ROUND 6 — None (traded to Chicago for WR Chase Claypool and a 2025 7th-round selection)
ROUND 7 — 200th overall, 8th in round (acquired from Chicago as part of the Claypool trade); 207th overall, 15th in round