The Dolphins' Initial 2025 Draft Slots

The Miami Dolphins will have the 13th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft

Alain Poupart

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Chop Robinson is selected as the No. 22 pick of the first round by the Miami Dolphins during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza.
Facing what turned out to be the easiest schedule in the NFL didn't help the Miami Dolphins reach the playoffs for a third consecutive season, but it did help when it comes to their spot in the 2025 draft.

The Dolphins finished as one of four teams with an 8-9 record in the regular season, but their league-lowest .417 opponent combined winning percentage put them at the top of those four teams and 13th overall in the first round.

The Dolphins finished with the same record as the Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons and will rotate between 13th and 16th in every round, with the teams moving in a forward direction.

That means the Dolphins will go from 13th in the first round, to 16th in the second (because they can't go higher than 13th and have to return to the back of that line), to 15th in the third ... and so forth.

At the end of the 2024 regular season, the Dolphins are slated to have seven picks in the 2025 draft, plus the expected three compensatory picks that could include as many as two in the third round for the free agency losses of Robert Hunt and Christian Wilkins. The compensatory picks will be announced in March.

The Dolphins currently have two picks in the fifth and seventh rounds, but are without selections in the third and sixth rounds.

THE DOLPHINS' CURRENT DRAFT PICKS

Miami's round-by-round picks as of January 6; notes that compensatory picks to be awarded in March are not included and will impact the overall number of any picks beyond Round 3

ROUND 1 — 13th overall, 13th in round

ROUND 2 — 48th overall, 16th in round

ROUND 3 — None (traded to Philadelphia Eagles in deal for a 2024 fourth-selection that was used on RB Jaylen Wright

ROUND 4 — 112th overall, 14th in round

ROUND 5 — 142nd overall, 12th in round; 149th overall, 19th in round (acquired from Denver as part of the trade involving OLB Bradley Chubb)

ROUND 6 — None (traded to Chicago for WR Chase Claypool and a 2025 7th-round selection)

ROUND 7 — 200th overall, 8th in round (acquired from Chicago as part of the Claypool trade); 207th overall, 15th in round

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

