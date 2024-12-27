The Dolphins' Lost Drafts
It's a good thing De'Von Achane is putting together a memorable season for the Miami Dolphins because otherwise we'd be looking at washouts for their draft classes of 2022 and 2023.
The Dolphins were depleted in those drafts because of the trades that landed big-name players like Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb and Jalen Ramsey — not to mention having to forfeit first- and third-round picks as sanctions for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton — and their poor batting average in those two drafts has made things worse.
Not counting sixth- or seventh-round picks who, with all due respect, always should be considered long shots, the Dolphins had four selections in those two drafts and Achane is the only who has remotely contributed this season.
The top pick of 2022, Channing Tindall, again has been relegated to special teams. He has played exactly zero snaps on defense in his third NFL season after playing a combined 21 in the first two.
Wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, a fourth-round pick in 2022, has spent this season on the practice squad after missing most of last season on injured reserve, this despite the Dolphins adding different wide receivers throughout the season.
And then there's the top pick in the 2023 draft, second-round selection Cam Smith, who is on injured reserve for a second time in his second season after spending his rookie season as an afterthought on the Dolphins defense.
Additional reading:
-- Is the end near for some big-name Dolphins veterans?
-- Dolphins not focused on Saturday games
-- Rain, not cold, could be challenge in Cleveland
THE CONCERNS WITH CAM SMITH
Worse, there's reason for concern at this point about Smith's future and his ability to become a consistent starter in the NFL, which should be the minimum goal for any second-round selection.
While Dolphins coaches always make it a point to mention Smith's ability and potential, there have been enough hints, verbal and otherwise, to suggest there are issues at hand.
The latest came from Dolphins secondary coach Brian Duker this week when he addressed what he wants to see from Smith.
"I think the biggest thing that I've talked to Cam about is that I would like to see him put on the body armor to make it through a full season," Duker said. "He's got to be in shape to do that. Certainly when he's out there we have confidence in him. It's not a matter of that, it's more a matter of being able to get through a season. I think your body has to be in shape to do that. That's why I was kind of hyped up to him the other day (and said), let's have a really good offseason and come back in great shape."
This, of course, is the part where we point out that NFL players shouldn't have to be told to be in great shape.
It also reminded of a comment from former Dolphins CB coach (and great cornerback) Sam Madison from October 2023, the middle of Smith's rookie season when he was asked the areas where Smith needed to improve.
"Being consistent," Madison said. "Coming from college to the pros, it's all the little small details. I don't care if it's in the building early, out of the building late, just being consistent with those type of things. The kid, he has some talent, but now you just got to follow it up and put it all together."
A FIRST IN OVER A DECADE
Smith has played in 21 games for the Dolphins in his first two seasons but without making a single start.
We have to go back more than a decade for the last time the Dolphins had a second-round pick who failed to start a game in his first two seasons. That played was quarterback Pat White, who was drafted in 2009.
And the last time a Dolphins second-round pick didn't become a starter by at least his second season was with another cornerback, Jamar Taylor, who was drafted in 2013.
The list of second-round picks since White includes Koa Misi, Daniel Thomas, Jonathan Martin, Taylor, Jarvis Landry, Jordan Phillips, Xavien Howard, Raekwon McMillan, Mike Gesicki, Raekwon Davis, Robert Hunt, Jevon Holland, Liam Eichenberg and Smith.
SMITH'S TOUGH FIRST TWO SEASONS
The Dolphins selected Smith with the 51st overall pick in 2023, the idea being that he eventually would replace Xavien Howard as one of the team's starting cornerbacks.
Instead, Smith never got out of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's doghouse as a rookie and ended up playing a grand total of 20 snaps on defense. This season has been about injuries after he started the season on IR with a hamstring injury, came back, and then sustained the shoulder injury against the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving night.
But in between, Smith was beaten out for snaps by rookie free agent Storm Duck, which clearly is not a good sign.
In selecting Smith, the Dolphins passed up on four prospects who already have made significant contributions to their teams: Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet, Chargers OLB Tuli Tuipulotu, Chiefs WR Rashee Rice and Bills G O'Cyrus Torrence.
It obviously would be a major bummer if Smith didn't emerge and break through at some point and, who knows, maybe it happens in 2025. But two years in, this is not looking very good.
And the same can be said for those 2022 and 2023 draft class overall.
At least the Dolphins got Achane out of it.