Is the End Near for Big-Name Dolphins?
It wasn't long ago that Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said he was looking forward to working with Bradley Chubb next season, and head coach Mike McDaniel expressed a similar sentiment Friday in regards to Terron Armstead.
This, of course, is what you'd expect coaches to see about front-line players, and that applies to everybody. But it's also reality that not all of these proven veterans with great NFL credentials will be back in 2025, no matter what their coaches say at this time.
The Dolphins have a few of those players on their roster, 30-somethings nearing the end of their career — or at least their time in Miami.
In some cases, the Dolphins will have to make tough decisions involving those players. In other instances, it could be the players themselves deciding.
Armstead and Chubb are two who come to mind, but we could add safety Jordan Poyer and the most obvious name at this time, Calais Campbell.
Based on everything that's transpired and been said, it's widely expected that the Dolphins will waive Campbell as soon as they're mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, which could happen as early as this weekend, so that he could join a playoff team and continue his quest for that elusive Super Bowl ring.
Unlike Odell Beckham Jr., who was granted his release in the hope of a better opportunity that has yet to materialize, we're thinking Campbell will have plenty of suitors if he becomes a free agent and it would surprise no one if a team wound up claiming him off waivers.
Campbell is playing on a one-year contract, which is why the Dolphins wouldn't want to hang on to him if they're out of playoff contention and, who knows, there would be nothing to prevent them re-signing him next offseason if he expressed a desire to continue playing — because he sure doesn't look like somebody who's done.
THE BRADLEY CHUBB AND TERRON ARMSTEAD SITUATIONS ARE MORE COMPLICATED
For some Dolphins veterans, the nasty salary cap could come into play, and that definitely applies to Chubb and Armstead.
McDaniel explained the decision to keep Chubb on PUP the rest of the season as being a result of Chubb simply not being back to where he needs to be, but Chubb's contract also includes a $10 million injury guarantee in the event he can't pass a physical next March.
Chubb currently carries a cap number in excess of $29 million for 2025, per overthecap.com, and it's very difficult to envision the Dolphins not doing something about it.
What that something is remains to be determined, but the Dolphins could save $20 million of cap space if they decided to make Chubb a post-June 1 release. And while Chubb is a two-time Pro Bowl selection, he has had two torn ACLs and will be coming back in 2025 after missing more than a full year.
With Armstead, the first step in his future will be determining whether he wants to continue playing after battling injuries for yet another season.
The five-time Pro Bowl selection remains an elite left tackle, but he said this year he had contemplating retiring the past few offseasons and might be even more inclined to do so after yet another season where he was dealing with one ailment after another.
Armstead took a pay cut to return to the Dolphins in 2024 and his cap number for 2025 is at $22 million. So what happens with Armstead after the season will be something else to watch.
Based on performance alone, not to mention his leadership qualities, there is zero reason the Dolphins wouldn't want him back.
"There's conversations that he has to have with his family and whatever," McDaniel said. "But what a huge piece of our team he is, just in terms of we started off and where our mindset is, and tough times or in good times, he's one of the guys that everyone looks to. So you're always hopeful for that, but I'm not taking him for granted for any moment either, just because there's some decisions he has to make that I know he's not thinking of right now either."