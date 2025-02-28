The Dolphins Running Game Woes in Dramatic Numbers
It's no great revelation to say the Miami Dolphins running game struggled in 2024, but maybe we didn't realize just how bad it was.
Research from Warren Sharp, founder of Sharp Football Analysis, shows the Dolphins weren't just bad, they were the worst in the NFL in a couple of key rushing statistics.
For starters, the Dolphins had 28 percent of their rushing attempts in 2024 stopped for no gain or for a loss, and that was the highest mark in the NFL by a pretty good margin. Second on the list was Houston at 23 percent.
Worse, that 28 percent rate was the highest figure around the NFL since 2017.
Wait, it gets better (or worse actually).
The Dolphins had a ridiculously bad 46 percent of their rushing attempts on third or fourth down also stuffed for no gain or a loss. That was the worst showing around the NFL since 2019.
THE INDIVIDUAL RUSHING NUMBERS
When it comes to running the ball on third or fourth down, the Dolphins overall averaged 3.0 per carry.
When taking away quarterback runs, the numbers are even worse.
Dolphins runners averaged 2.6 yards on third down and minus-1 yard on fourth down, with De'Von Achane losing 3 yards on two carries and Tyreek Hill getting stuffed for no gain on a fourth-and-1.
WHY THIS HAPPENED
To have numbers this bad requires a total team effort — in a bad way.
To say the offensive line wasn't good enough and just couldn't block well enough to get anything done in the running game would be unfair.
The reality is Dolphins running backs also didn't do a very good job of breaking tackles.
Per Pro Football Reference, the Dolphins broke 13 tackles on rushing attempts in 2024, and only the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs had a lower total, with 12 apiece.
In terms of rushing attempts per broken tackle, where the lower the number the better, the Dolphins were next-to-last at 34.5, with only the Chiefs worse at 37.5.
With blocking, the Dolphins averaged 2.2 yards before contact per rushing attempt, a figure that tied for 22nd in the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens led the league at 3.3 yards before contact, while the Raiders were last at 1.9.