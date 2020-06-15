The Five Biggest Dolphins Stories of the Week

The 2020 virtual offseason continues to roll along, but for the Miami Dolphins the past week offered some good news in different ways.

We rank the five biggest stories of the week.

1. Another first-round picks signs

The Dolphins continued to stay ahead of curve when it comes to rookie signings when they came to terms with first-round pick Austin Jackson.

Jackson was the second of the Dolphins' three first-round picks they signed, giving them two of the three first-rounders signed around the league.

The signing also made it 9 of 11 draft picks under contract for the Dolphins, who rank among the top teams in the league in that department.

The other two Dolphins 2020 picks left to be signed are Noah Igbinoghene and Robert Hunt.

Based on the current rookie scale, signing draft picks isn't nearly as difficult as it used to be, though it's still good to take care of business as early as possible.

The other first-round pick the Dolphins signed before Jackson was quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, which brings us to ...

2. Tua's health status

The Dolphins haven't been able to get a first-hand look at Tagovailoa all spring because of the restrictions imposed in light of the coronavirus pandemic, but his trainer gave him a glowing review in a story in the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

While this by no means guarantees that Tua will be ready physically for the start of the 2020 season, it clearly qualifies as good news.

3. Coaching staff additions

The Dolphins rounded out their coaching staff by adding the son of University of Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kolby Smith.

The hiring of Ferentz continued a connection between the Ferentz family and Dolphins head coach Brian Flores from his time with the New England Patriots.

4. Arnsparger Up for Lifetime Achievement Award

Two-time Dolphins defensive coordinator Bill Arnsparger was the architect of the No-Name Defense that helped the team win back-to-back Super Bowls in the 1970s and the "Killer B's" defense that helped the team get to the big game in the 1982 season.

He was responsible for several innovations, including substitution defense and the advent of the 3-4 formation.

This week, Arnsparger was revealed as one of the eight nominees for the Paul "Dr. Z" Zimmerman Award given by the Pro Football Writers Association for lifetime achievement by an assistant coach.

The winners of all the 2020 PFWA awards will start being announced June 22.

Given his innovations and the fact that he guided three different defenses to the Super Bowl — he also did it with the San Diego Chargers in 1994 after spending several years as a college coach and administrators — you have to like Arnsparger's case.

5. Players Put Name on Letter to Congress

Amid the protests related to police brutality, the Players Coalition sent a letter to Congress pleading to adopt a piece of legislation calling for the end of "qualified immunity."

Two current Dolphins players — Allen Hurns and Kavon Frazier — were joined by current players around the league and former players and coaches in putting their name on the letter.