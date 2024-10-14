The Latest on the Status of Bradley Chubb
Miami Dolphins edge defender Bradley Chubb continues to work his way back from his 2023 knee injury, but the timetable for his return from the Physically Unable to Perform list remains undertermined.
Chubb has been on PUP since the start of training camp, but is now eligible to start practicing. Head coach Mike McDaniel, though, said Monday morning he did not expect that to happen this week.
"I don't expect to see Bradley this week, and as far as weeks moving forward, we'll see," McDaniel said. "But I don't expect that to happen this week."
Chubb is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered against the Baltimore Ravens in a Week 17 game last season. The injury occurred with 3:18 left in the fourth quarter and Miami trailing 49-19.
McDaniel did say he expected Chubb to return to the field this season.
"The way he's attacked and the way he's really come back from a pretty serious injury, I'm optimistic that he will for sure," McDaniel said. "Just because we haven't had any setbacks or anything, I'm optimistic for that."
CHUBB WORKING WELL WITH MEDICAL STAFF
McDaniel said he and Chubb are relying on the team's medical staff to assist him with his rehabilitation regimen. He will get back on the practice field when all parties agree the time is right.
The Dolphins clearly could use Chubb with Jaelan Phillips already out for the year because of the knee injury he sustained in the Monday night loss against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4, but McDaniel isn't about to rush him.
"Whenever he is back, he could not have been back any sooner," McDaniel said. "He is trusting our medical staff to make sure that they are his discipline for not over-exerting or trying to make the time that he's missed as small as possible.
"I think I'm very comfortable with where there working relationship is at and where really the work that they've done."
The coach also said Chubb has lived up to his end of the bargain and is doing everything the medial staff is requiring of him.
"Whenever we are able to see him, that's as soon as we could have gotten him just because of the sweat equity that he's put in," McDaniel said. "You wouldn't know as a teammate that he hasn't practiced this year just because he's been around for everything and made sure to keep himself involved. He's used his leadership voice for a positive."
Although the date of his return is uncertain, McDaniel is looking forward to it.
"I'll be excited when he gets back on the field," McDaniel said. "Don't know exactly when that will be."