The Lowdown on the New Linebacker

Josh Harvey-Clemons is back in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins after opting out in 2020

The major news involving the Miami Dolphins on Thursday was the return to practice of Preston Williams and Elandon Roberts after they both were removed from the Physically Unable to Perform list.

But the team also made a roster move, signing former Washington Football Team defender Josh Harvey-Clemons.

We used the term "defender" because he was listed as a strong safety during his time with the WFT but the Dolphins are listing him as a linebacker on their roster.

Harvey-Clemons is back in the NFL after opting out of the 2020 season because of COVID and he became a free agent when Washington released him May 19. The reason he opted out, according to SI Fan Nation sister site Louisville Report, is that he and his two sons have asthma.

In his three seasons with Washington, Harvey-Clemons played 35 games but never started a game. Most of his playing time came on special teams, with 654 of his 943 career snaps coming in the kicking game.

The book on Harvey-Clemons during his time in Washington, from Team 980 radio and Locked on WFT Podcast host Chris Russell, is that his production on the NFL never matched his athletic ability.

That kind of matches what his draft profile suggested.

He arrived at Georgia as the top-ranked high school outside linebacker in the entire country but, per NFL.com, two failed marijuana tests got him dismissed from the team and that's how he ended up at Louisville.

His NFL comp heading into the 2017 draft was longtime Seattle Seahawks starter Kam Chancellor, a four-time Pro Bowl selection known for his physical style.

"Former five-star recruit with an alpha mentality who roams the field with swagger and undeniable intent as a tackler," was the overview from NFL.com, which graded him as a good backup who could become a starter. "Has elite size, length and athletic traits, and is a rangy tackler with the ability to cover and blitz. He could be considered by teams as a box safety or hybrid linebacker."

Joining the team this late obviously will make it difficult for Harvey-Clemons to make the Dolphins' 53-man roster, but the athletic ability made him an intriguing addition nonetheless. He's wearing 56 with the Dolphins.