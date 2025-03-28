The Many Sides of New Dolphins Running Back Alexander Mattison
A running back who describes his running style as “downhill, fast and physical” has really no choice in the NFL but to play with a certain mentality.
Alexander Mattison, the latest free agent addition to the Miami Dolphins running back group, understands that. But it is far from what defines him.
“I definitely am not an aggressive person,” Mattison said in his first chance to speak with Dolphins reporters after his signing. “(I’m) not a person that rolls out of the bed with that mindset.”
In fact, Mattison at his core seems to be all about humanity, largely based on his own experiences.
A graduate of Boise State like former Dolphins power back Jay Ajayi, Mattison has shared that he went through some mental health struggles while in college. In hindsight, he finds himself fortunate that on his own, he was able to combat what he was going through and since then has sought to help bring messages of positivity, whether it be in his personal interaction or through his foundation, I Am Gifted, which has a stated goal of "providing dream chasing opportunities for youth and emphasizing the importance of mental health … spreading love and positivity to all.”
“I believe that everyone was born with a gift,” Mattison said on the Dolphins’ Drive Time podcast March 19. “You just have to find it, embrace it, and use it in spreading your light. You can help be that light in somebody's dark time, and I know that I was in a dark time, and all I needed was a little bit of light to kind of help me get out of there as well.”
So the Dolphins should expect a guy who spreads kindness when running the ball, right? Wrong.
ALEXANDER MATTISON BRINGS POWER AND PHYSICALITY
Mattison, a third-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2019, is 5-11 220 pounds of power and physicality on the football field.
“(Mike McDaniel) told me to bring my big boy pads down to South Beach, so I understand,” said Mattison. “I’m going to bring a different level of physicality and that’s what’s expected of me and what I need to bring to the table … physicality and me being a bigger, bruising-type of back is something that was mentioned when we talked.”
If he can do that in Miami, the similarities to his fellow Boise State and Dolphins alum Ajayi will continue to be undeniable.
Let’s look at the obvious ones. They both had huge careers with the Broncos while wearing number 22. Ajayi when he entered the draft in 2015 was 5-11, 221 with 32-inch arms, ran a 4.57 in the 40-yard dash and posted a 39-inch vertical jump. By comparison, Mattison was 5-11, 221 with 31-inch arms, a 4.60 time in the 40 and a 35-inch vertical. With those type comparisons, the running style is to some degree no coincidence.
When asked if he thought there were similarities between he and Ajayi – who posted 1,924 yards and nine TDs in his three years in Miami -- Mattison concurred.
“Yeah, I would say so. I kind of lead with that (same) mindset,” said Mattison.
There was one important difference between the two backs though, and maybe subconsciously, Mattison learned from some of what he saw in Ajayi both at Boise State and in his pro career.
Mattison was drafted in the third round and Ajayi in the fifth, but that discrepancy had little to do with their college careers or production. In fact, Ajayi had the far better career, posting ridiculous numbers (678 carries, 3,796 yards (5.6 avg.), and 55 total TDs). But Ajayi entered the league with damaged meniscus in his right knee that was well noted and predicted would lead to a shortened career even before he was drafted, which it ultimately did.
Mattison, on the other hand, realized the importance of his body and taking care of it early.
In his final year of 2018, he ran for 1,415 yards on 302 carries with 17 TDs in 13 games. Named the Offensive MVP of the 2018 Mountain West Conference Championship game after posting a 200-yard game (another similarity) and a touchdown, he did not miss a single game in his college career despite having minor offseason surgeries. And when asked about his decision to declare for the NFL early, he made his reason clear at the time.
"You can only play as long as your body lets you, and at this position, you can't assume it'll last forever," Mattison said.
He elaborated on this importance recently when asked about the durability and availability of NFL players.
“I definitely pride myself on being available; that’s something I learned when I was in high school actually,” said Mattison. “My coach, he gave me the phrase that ‘the best ability is availability,’ and as a young kid who’s trying to accomplish his dreams of getting a full-ride scholarship and going to play in the NFL and everything, that definitely stuck with me.”
In its new running back, Miami has hopefully found its answers to its recent short-yardage struggles. There is no doubt, however, that they have found a person with the right mental approach to life who is using that every-day mentality to help others in their own respective struggles.