The Dolphins and the NFL Network Top 100

The NFL Network will start unveiling its Top 100 on Sunday night with the first 30 on the list and we already know numbers 100-71 will not include any members of the Miami Dolphins.

We know this because NFL Media sent out a tweet listing all the teams with players among the first 30 revealed, and the Dolphins were not among the 18 teams represented.

But what will happen in the other episodes of the Top 100 countdown this week? Will the Dolphins have any representation? If so, who?

After the first 30 are revealed Sunday night at 8 p.m., players from 70-41 will be unveiled Monday at 8 p.m.; players 40-11 will be unveiled Tuesday at 8 p.m.; and the final 10 (numbers 1-10) will revealed Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Let's first start off by reminding everyone that the list is compiled through a vote of players and the list is highly reflective of players' performances the previous season.

For that reason, we're not likely to see Xavien Howard on the list after he was 55th in 2019, which followed his Pro Bowl season of 2018.

Maybe another barometer would be the Madden ratings, so going by those the players with the best chances would be Byron Jones, Kyle Van Noy and DeVante Parker.

We also need to understand that those players would have to be ranked higher than 71st to be on the list.

Jones has been in the NFL Network Top 100 once, coming in at 97th last year after making the Pro Bowl in 2018 just like Howard. He was the Dolphins' top rated Madden player with an 88 overall rating.

Van Noy had an 86 rating on Madden and he's coming off a very good 2019 season with the Patriots, though his numbers (66 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles) don't portend a top 70 ranking.

That leaves Parker, who got an 84 overall rating in Madden but has the numbers to justify a top 70 ranking. As we've mentioned time and time again, Parker led all AFC wide receivers in receiving yards (1,202 yards) and touchdown receptions (9) in 2019, so he clearly deserves a spot in the Top 100.

Truth be told, we would have expected it to be in the 70-80 range, so there's a possibility he was bypassed entirely.

In fact, it's not inconceivable the Dolphins will get shut out in the Top 100, which wouldn't be shocking considering they didn't start playing their best football until the second half of the season.

Dolphins history in NFL Network Top 100

2011 — T Jake Long (28th), WR Brandon Marshall (61st), OLB Cameron Wake (63rd)

2012 — T Jake Long (59th)

2013 — DE Cameron Wake (89th)

2014 — DE Cameron Wake (66th), TE Charles Clay (89th), CB Brent Grimes (95th)

2015 — DT Ndamukong Suh (24th), CB Brent Grimes (38th), DE Cameron Wake (39th)

2016 — DT Ndamukong Suh (40th), S Reshad Jones (64th), WR Jarvis Landry (98th)

2017 — WR Jarvis Landry (42nd), DT Ndamukong Suh (55th), DE Cameron Wake (62nd), RB Jay Ajayi (69th)

2018 — WR Jarvis Landry (52nd), DE Cameron Wake (74th)

2019 — CB Xavien Howard (55th)