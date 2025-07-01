The Top 100 Plays of the First Quarter of the Century: 6-10
Here's our countdown of the top 100 Miami Dolphins plays of the first 25 seasons of the new century.
For ground rules, the plays were picked on the basis of historical significance, impact on a game or season, and uniqueness.
We continue the countdown with plays 6-10:
10. Michael Thomas' interception vs. New England in 2013
Setting the stage: Despite the well-publicized events of "Bullygate," the Dolphins found themselves still hoping for a playoff spot with a 7-6 record as they prepared to face the New England Patriots in Miami. Five days before the game, the Dolphins signed safety Michael Thomas off the San Francisco 49ers practice squad no doubt unaware of the huge role he was about to play.
The play: The Dolphins trailed 20-17 before taking the lead on Ryan Tannehill's pass to Marcus Thigpen with 1:15 left in regulation, but then watched Tom Brady move the Patriots from their 20 to a first-and-10 at the Miami 19 with 27 seconds left. After a first-down incompletion where Thomas broke up a pass intended for Julian Edelman, the Patriots moved to a second-and-5 after Cameron Wake jumped offside. But two more incompletions set up a fourth-and-5 from the 14 with 7 seconds left. Brady tried to connect with Austin Collie in the right side of the end zone, but Thomas capped the defensive stand by jumping up and falling backward with the ball in his hands.
9. Tyreek Hill’s fumble return at L.A. Chargers in 2022
Setting the stage: Less than a year before they lit up the Chargers defense in the 2023 opener, the Dolphins were stifled in a 23-17 Sunday night loss at SoFi Stadium. The offense did produce two big plays, though, a 60-yard touchdown pass from Tua to Tyreek Hill and before that the wacky Hill touchdown.
The play: The Dolphins trailed 10-0 in the early stages of the second quarter when Tua Tagovailoa handed off to Jeff Wilson Jr. on a second-and-4 from the 41-yard line. Wilson had a nice opening up the middle, but safety Alohi Gilman came in from the side and ripped the ball out of his grasp. A pile ensued, as happens on fumbles, and then replays caught Terron Armstead lying on his stomach and sort of casually flipping the ball backward out of said pile. It just so happened to go right to Hill standing on the periphery, and he then did the rest using his speed by running back around the pile and down the right sideline for 57 yards and the touchdown.
8. Jevon Holland’s pick-six at N.Y. Jets in 2023
Setting the stage: The Dolphins ended up defeating the Jets 34-13 in the first-ever Black Friday game in a score reflective of the disparity between the teams that season, though this was a little bit dicey before Holland came up with his second of two plays on this countdown.
The play: The Dolphins were looking at going into halftime with only a 10-6 lead after the Jets scored on a pick-six and then intercepted Tagovailoa at the Jets 49 with 2 seconds left in the second quarter. The Jets wanted to score again, though, so they had Tim Boyle — Dolphins fans should remember him — attempt a Hail Mary. It became the Fail Mary. Holland was able to jump and make an uncontested catch at the 1-yard line and then weaved his way through an open field, took advantage of a couple of blocks and got by Boyle with a quick inside-outside juke and finished off the 99-yard touchdown for a 17-6 lead.
7. Tua’s TD pass to Jaylen Waddle vs. New England in 2022
Setting the stage: Mike McDaniel didn’t wasn’t much time after taking over as head coach in 2022 in showing how aggressive he was going to be with the Dolphins. With the Dolphins leading 10-0 with 24 seconds left in the first half and his team facing a fourth-and-7 from the New England 42, he bypassed conventional wisdom to punt the ball away and watch the Patriots kneel into halftime. The result basically was a game-clinching play.
The play: The Dolphins got to the fourth-and-7 after a 12-yard completion to Cedrick Wilson Jr. on third-and-19, and Jaylen Waddle lined up in the slot on the right side. Waddle quickly got inside position on a slant, Tagovailoa hit him in stride at the New England 30 and then Waddle split the three defenders around him and sprinted to the end zone for a 17-0 lead on the way to a 20-7 victory.
6. The facemask pass at Las Vegas in 2020
Setting the stage: The 2020 season was a surprisingly successful one for the Dolphins, who overcame a 1-3 start to put themselves in position to earn a playoff spot by winning their final three games. After taking care of New England at Hard Rock Stadium, things looked bleaked against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium after a short field goal gave Las Vegas a 25-23 lead with only 19 seconds remaining.
The play: Facing seemingly insurmountable odds, Ryan Fitzpatrick took advantage of a monumental gaffe by the Raiders secondary, which let Mack Hollins run loose down the left sideline after Fitzpatrick stared down Mike Gesicki down the middle of the field. Fitzpatrick somehow was able to get the ball off and to Hollins despite his facemask being yanked from the side by defensive end Arden Key. Hollins was able to get out of bounds after making the catch and the 15-yard facemask penalty gave the Dolphins a combined 49 yards, moving the ball from their 25 to the Raiders 26. After Fitzpatrick threw the ball away on the next play, Jason Sanders came on to kick a 44-yard field goal that gave the Dolphins an improbable 26-25 victory.