The Top 100 Plays of the First Quarter of the Century: 76-80
Our countdown of the top 100 Miami Dolphins plays of the first 25 seasons of the new century.
For ground rules, the plays were picked on the basis of historical significance, impact on a game or season, and uniqueness.
We continue the countdown with plays 76-80:
80. Anthony Fasano TD catch at Green Bay in 2010
Setting the stage: In the 23-20 overtime victory at Lambeau Field, what stood out was Cameron Wake’s three-sack performance, but the Fasano touchdown was beautiful during and after.
The play: With the score tied 13-13 in the later stages of the fourth quarter, the Dolphins perfectly executed a tight end screen where Chad Henne rolled to his right and then threw back to the left, where Fasano was wide open with an easy path to the end zone. Fasano then moved as though he was about to do the “Lambeau Leap,” only to pull off right at the end and making sure everybody knew he was joking.
79. Jerome Baker's 30-yard sack vs. Kansas City in 2020
Setting the stage: The Dolphins had won seven of eight games to get to 8-4 on the season when they welcomed the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and their 11-1 record to Hard Rock Stadium. While the Dolphins suffered a 33-27 loss after once trailing 30-10, the defense got off to a great start, recording two interceptions and one three-and-out on the Chiefs' first three offensive possessions. But it was Jerome Baker's play that clearly stood out in that first quarter.
The play: Kansas City's second drive began with the game still scoreless after Jason Sanders had missed a 45-yard field goal attempt and moved to a third-and-12 at the 33 after Patrick Mahomes lost 9 yards after having to fall on an errant snap before completing a 7-yard pass to tight end Travis Kelce. After taking a shotgun snap, Mahomes couldn't immediately find a receiver before Emmanuel Ogbah applied pressure from the left side of the defense and Baker from the right. After realizing he couldn't outrun Ogbah to the outside, Mahomes then decided to sprint backward to see if he could get around Baker on the other side. But just as Mahomes was starting to turn upfield again after a long retreat, Baker dove at his feet and tripped him for a 30-yard sack. It amazingly broke a franchise record for longest sack that had been set just earlier in the season — Ogbah's 28-yard sack of Joe Flacco in the 24-0 victory against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium.
78. DeShon Elliott’s goal-line tackle vs. Dallas in 2023
Setting the stage: The Dolphins arguably had their most talented team of the 2000s in the 2023 season and they headed into their Week 16 game against the Cowboys with a chance to clinch a playoff berth and remain alive for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. But they also hadn’t defeated a team with a winning record all season.
The play: The Dolphins defeated the Cowboys on Jason Sanders’ last-second field goal and Brandon Jones’ fumble recovery off a botched snap on a first-and-goal from the 1 on the first drive of the game also played a big role. But Jones’ big play never would have occurred if not for Elliott’s brilliant tackle of running back Tony Pollard on a second-and-1 from the 2. Pollard got the first down on the play but he appeared headed for a sure touchdown having only to get by Elliott at the 1; instead, Elliott found a way to make the tackle and keep Pollard short of the goal line, setting the stone for the next game-changing snap.
77. Kader Kohou’s sack at L.A. Chargers in 2023
Setting the stage: The Dolphins’ season opener at SoFi Stadium turned into a shootout that Miami pulled out thanks to a late touchdown and subsequent defensive stop and one of the many turning points was produced by Kohou.
The play: The Dolphins trailed 24-20 when Tua Tagovailoa was picked off in the end zone in the third quarter. The Chargers then faced a third-and-1 from the 12-yard line when they put Justin Herbert in the shotgun with no back around him. The defense had four players at the line, but Kohou came in on a bit of a delayed blitz and caught Herbert by surprise. He then grabbed the quarterback and tackled him — Herbert is much bigger — just outside the end zone. After a 34-yard punt was fair-caught, Tua threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins were back on top.
76. Jason Taylor’s pick-six at Chicago in 2006
Setting the stage: The 2006 season didn't play out as hoped for the Dolphins, who had won their final six games the previous year and had high aspirations in Nick Saban's second year as head coach. They were stumbling at 1-6 on the season when they traveled to Soldier Field to face a Chicago Bears team off to a 7-0 start and on its way to the Super Bowl.
The play: The Dolphins took the lead early in the second quarter on a touchdown pass from Joey Harrington to Marty Booker, but it was Taylor's pick-six on the next play from scrimmage that was the real shocker and paved the way for a stunning 31-13 Miami victory. On the play, Taylor recovered quickly after first moving to his right on a fake handoff and put himself in the passing lane on a screen off a naked bootleg. After making the easy catch, Taylor just made a quick inside cut to get by Grossman and it was clear sailing to the end zone from there for perhaps his signature play in the season that saw him become the NFL Defensive Player of the Year.