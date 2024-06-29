The Top 75 Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Numbers 51-55
The last two seasons have been generally good ones and often memorable for the Miami Dolphins, who made the playoffs each time mostly behind one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL.
The proof comes in our ranking of the top 75 Dolphins games of the 2000s, which featured seven games from 2022 (the most of any season) plus four more from last season.
Of course, this is all subjective and every Dolphins fan might have a different view of each game. For us, it was about the entertainment value of the game combined with the significance of it, with bonus points awarded for anything unusual that happened like, say, a ridiculous three-lateral finish or a team being called back from the locker room 30 minutes after everybody thought the game was over.
And, yes, the list includes some Dolphins losses purely on the entertainment value and quality of the game.
So here it is, our countdown of the top 75 Dolphins games of the 2000s, continuing with numbers 51-55:
55. 2002 at Indianapolis — Dolphins 21, Colts 13
Stopping Peyton Manning and the Colts offense never was an easy task, but the Dolphins had some success doing it at times, this Week 2 game being a good example. The defense picked off Manning three times in the first half — Derrick Rodgers, Jamar Fletcher and Patrick Surtain got the picks — and the offense scored on three of its first four possessions for a 21-3 halftime lead. The Dolphins made it hold up with two defensive stands — Tommy Hendricks dropped Edgerrin James for a loss on a fourth-and-goal from the 1, and the defense forced two incompletions on the final two plays of the game from the Miami 6-yard line.
54. 2010 at Green Bay — Dolphins 23, Packers 20 (OT)
The Dolphins had a forgettable 2010 season, but they did manage to defeat the eventual Super Bowl champion Packers — at Lambeau Field no less — thanks in large part to the efforts of defensive end Cameron Wake. His third sack of the game ended Green Bay's one drive in overtime and the Dolphins got the ball back at their own 48 before moving into field goal range for the win. The Packers sent the game into overtime with an Aaron Rodgers touchdown run on fourth-and-goal in the final minute.
53. 2006 vs. New England — Dolphins 21, Patriots 0
This particular part of the countdown is going to be heavy with games under Nick Saban during his two seasons as Dolphins head coach, and this first one was a defensive masterpiece against Tom Brady. The numbers that stand out are Brady throwing for only 90 yards on 14-of-28 passing, five overall sacks, three fumble recoveries. The Dolphins completed the shutout with strip-sacks on New England's final two possessions, one against Brady and the other against Matt Cassel. This game marked the only time between 2003 and 2021 that a Brady-led team was shut out.
52. 2005 vs. Denver — Dolphins 34, Broncos 10
While things didn't pan out for the Dolphins with their hiring of Saban, there certainly was a lot of excitement and optimism after his first game, the 24-point blowout of the Broncos at home. The Dolphins were in control pretty much the whole way in this game, slamming the door with a 60-yard touchdown pass from Gus Frerotte to Marty Booker on the first play from scrimmage after Denver had cut Miami's lead to 20-10 midway through the fourth quarter. As a finishing touch, Jason Taylor returned a fumble 85 yards for a touchdown after he strip-sacked Jake Plummer on the final play of the game.
51. 2002 vs. Detroit — Dolphins 49, Lions 21
As with Saban's arrival, there were high expectations for Ricky Williams after the Dolphins sent two first-round picks to New Orleans to get him in a trade and his debut didn't disappoint. Williams rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns to lead the rout in what was Miami's 11th consecutive victory in season openers. As a feel-good bonus in this game, running back Robert Edwards scored two second-half touchdowns for the Dolphins in his first NFL game back after he blew out his knee in a beach rookie flag football game at the Pro Bowl.
