The Top Five Dolphins Picks If They Could Take Anyone
The Miami Dolphins haven’t had the first pick in the NFL draft since 2008 when they selected offensive tackle Jake Long.
The Dolphins don’t have the first pick in this year’s draft, but what if they did? Pro Football Focus recently did an exercise where they simulated a draft lottery, and one of the scenarios ended up giving the Dolphins the top pick.
Although it’s totally hypothetical, we ranked the top five players Miami could draft if it ended up with the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Since the Dolphins have huge needs at offensive line, defensive tackle, cornerback, and safety, there are plenty of good options.
Ranking Prospects Dolphins Would Take at No. 1
1. Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado
The argument for the Dolphins taking Hunter in this scenario is so strong it’s hard to justify the other four players on this list.
The Dolphins have a huge hole at cornerback, and Hunter is widely regarded as the best cornerback in the class. While recent momentum has been all about Hunter playing receiver, it’s critical to remember how rare Hunter’s traits at cornerback are.
He displays elite football intelligence, baiting quarterbacks into poor throws and then breaking from his zone drop to make a play on the ball. Hunter has some of the most instinctive and impressive interceptions in the entire class.
Hunter would be an excellent fit for Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver’s defense and fill the team’s long-term need at cornerback.
All of that would be good enough to justify taking Hunter No. 1 overall, but he also adds value on the offensive side of the ball. Hunter’s ball skills and athletic ability also make him a legitimate receiver prospect.
The Dolphins have a much bigger need at cornerback, but they could give Hunter a small package of plays to take some pressure off of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Additionally, there’s a good chance Hill won’t be on the team after 2025, so Hunter could be flipped to full-time receiver in that scenario.
No other prospect on this list can offer more value than Hunter.
2. Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
Carter ranks second on this list just because of his natural talent. This past season was Carter’s first as a full-time pass rusher, and he showed tremendous growth with the Nittany Lions.
Carter developed his hand usage to become more consistent in beating tackles when his speed and athletic ability were insufficient. That development has led some to compare Carter to Micah Parsons, who transitioned to edge in the NFL.
That comparison might be a bit rich, but Carter is an exceptional athlete like Parsons.
There are a few reasons Carter would make sense for the Dolphins, too. For starters, Carter mirrors Chop Robinson, who the Dolphins took at No. 21 in last year’s draft.
The obvious similarity is that they both went to Penn State but are also similar when rushing the passer. Carter and Robinson both win with elite first steps and speed along the outside edge.
The Dolphins clearly like that archetype of rusher and have a long-term need at edge. The team is relying on oft-injured players in Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb next season. In this hypothetical, it would be hard to blame the Dolphins for taking a talented pass rusher like Carter.
3. Mason Graham, IDL, Michigan
Taking Graham at first overall would be a huge reach, but the Dolphins’ need at interior defensive line makes it a possibility.
Graham is the best interior defensive lineman in the class and is usually off the board when the Dolphins pick at No. 13. The Michigan product is a stalwart run defender who does an excellent job stacking and shedding blocks.
While he still has room to grow as a pass rusher, Graham’s heavy hands and power give him an excellent base to build. In fact, his pass rush strengths mirror Zach Sieler’s a good bit.
Pairing Graham with Sieler would give the Dolphins two of the more well-rounded defensive tackles in the league, assuming Graham develops as most expect him to.
It would be a reach, but Graham is a fit for the Dolphins.
4. Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
We’ve already covered why the Dolphins would be unlikely to take an offensive tackle with their first pick, but those scenarios don’t usually include the chance to draft Armand Membou.
Membou had a standout season playing right tackle for the Missouri Tigers and is an excellent fit for the Dolphins’ outside zone scheme.
His natural power in the running game would be a welcomed addition to an offensive line that struggled to run block without Austin Jackson last season. He would upgrade the Dolphins’ pass protection whether he plays tackle or guard.
Membou’s talent doesn’t warrant the top overall selection in this draft, but if the Dolphins wanted to make the offensive line a strength, this would be the way to do it.
5. Cam Ward, QB, Miami
In any scenario where a team gets the first overall pick, quarterback has to be at least considered. Ward is the best quarterback prospect in this year’s class after an excellent season with the Miami Hurricanes.
Ward is pretty much the opposite of Tua Tagovailoa in every way. The former wins with arm talent and athletic ability, allowing him to extend plays and push the ball down the field.
Miami has not gravitated toward that approach with Coach Mike McDaniel running the offense. However, that prototype at quarterback would give the Dolphins’ offense a higher ceiling at the cost of some consistency.
Plus, Tagovailoa has struggled to stay on the field throughout his career, so it wouldn’t be hard to blame the Dolphins for taking a chance on someone with Ward’s talent.
Obviously, this is our least favorite option in this hypothetical, but it’s definitely worth considering.