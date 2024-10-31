The Week 9 Thursday Injury Report: Ingold Added to the List
The Miami Dolphins welcome back some key veterans to practice Thursday, but not everybody was at full go.
Tackle Terron Armstead (rest/knee) and wide receiver Tyreek Hill (rest/foot) both returned to practice but on a limited basis. Outside linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah also was limited after sitting out Wednesday because of illness/bicep.
Cornerback Storm Duck, who missed the Arizona game Sunday because of an ankle injury, also returned to practice on a limited basis.
Fullback Alec Ingold was added to the injury report Thursday when he was listed as limited with a calf injury. This would suggest Ingold was injured in practice, but hopefully his injury isn't as significant as the eye injury Zach Sieler suffered one week ago.
Sieler was among four players who didn't practice for a second consecutive day Thursday, along with S Jevon Holland (hand/knee), CB Kader Kohou (neck) and TE Julian Hill (shoulder).
Three players were limited each of the past two days: LB Jordyn Brooks (hamstring/wrist), DT Benito Jones (knee) and WR River Cracraft (shoulder), who this week was designated to return.
Lastly, LB Tyus Bowser (knee), OL Robert Jones (knee), and TE Jonnu Smith (finger) were listed as full participants for a second consecutive day.
BILLS INJURY REPORT
The Bills had three changes on the injury report, most notably cornerback Christian Benford going from full to limited with a wrist injury.
Fullback Reggie Gilliam (hip) didn't practice after being limited Wednesday, while OL Alec Anderson (personal) was back as a full participant.
Three Buffalo players were listed as limited participants for a second consecutive day: LB Terrel Bernard (ankle/pectoral), WR Amari Cooper (wrist) and WR Curtis Samuel (pectoral).