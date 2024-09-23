Thompson, Armstead Lead Long List of Injuries from Dolphins Loss
The Miami Dolphins’ struggles continued Sunday with a 24-3 loss against the Seattle Seahawks, further marred by injuries to key players, including quarterback Skylar Thompson and left tackle Terron Armstead.
Thompson, starting in place of Tua Tagovailoa — who is on injured reserve and will miss at least three more games due to a concussion — was knocked out in the third quarter. Seahawks defensive end Dre’Mont Jones hit Thompson as he completed a pass to running back De’Von Achane. Thompson, who appeared to be clinching onto his chest after the hit, was escorted to the locker room and did not return.
“He (Thompson) is dealing with a rib injury. We’ll know more tomorrow,” said Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel in his postgame press conference on Sunday.
Backup Tim Boyle stepped in for Thompson, while newly signed Tyler Huntley was designated as the emergency third quarterback but did not play.
Thompson finished 13 of 19 for 107 yards before exiting, but the Dolphins' offense managed only a field goal. Penalties and poor offensive line play hindered Miami’s efforts.
“I’m not looking for excuses,” McDaniel added. “I thought both quarterbacks did a good job taking care of the ball, but we just didn’t execute.”
Injuries Continue to Mount in Miami
Armstead’s injury also added to Miami’s list of offensive woes.
The Pro Bowl left tackle, who was already dealing with a shoulder issue from Week 2, left in the third quarter with an eye injury after a collision at the line of scrimmage and did not return.
Dolphins tackle Kendall Lamm replaced Armstead, and rookie offensive tackle Patrick Paul made his NFL debut in the fourth quarter when Lamm shifted from left to right tackle to fill in for Austin Jackson, who left briefly with an undisclosed injury before returning.
In addition to the losses of Thompson and Armstead, linebacker David Long Jr. left the game with a hamstring injury, and fullback Alec Ingold was briefly treated in the medical tent.
McDaniel did not give an update on the injuries sustained by Long and Ingold but did confirm that Armstead and cornerback Kendall Fuller are in the concussion protocol.
The Dolphins played the game without injured running back Raheem Mostert (chest) and rookie wide receiver Malik Washington (quad).
Looking Ahead
With a 1-2 record, the Dolphins have an extra day to recover as they prepare to host the Tennessee Titans (0-3) on Monday Night Football in Week 4.
As injuries continue to mount, the team must now find a way to quickly regroup in hopes of turning their season around.