Breaking Down the Dolphins Week 3 Inactive Info

Tim Boyle will serve as backkup QB, Raheem Mostert and Malik Washington out as expected

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs with the football against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in the 2024 season opener. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs with the football against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in the 2024 season opener. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
There weren't many surprises on the Miami Dolphins inactive list for their Week 3 game against the Seattle Seahawks, with the most interesting nugget being the backup quarterback situation.

The Dolphins designated veteran Tyler Huntley as their emergency third quarterback, meaning that Tim Boyle will serve as the backup for Skylar Thompson after being signed to the 53-man roster off the practice squad Saturday.

As expected, running back Raheem Mostert and wide receiver Malik Washington will be inactive after they were listed as doubtful on the final injury report of the week. Mostert is sidelined by a chest injury and Washington continues to work his way back from a quadricep injury.

The rest of the Dolphins inactives will include all the players who have been inactive for every game this season: CB Ethan Bonner, LB Channing Tindall, LB Mohamed Kamara, and OL Andrew Meyer.

This continues a disappointing start of the season for Bonner and Tindall, the Dolphins' top 2022 draft pick. Meanwhile, Kamara will have to wait another week to make his NFL debut.

SEATTLE INACTIVE INFO

The Seattle inactives include former Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker, who will miss out on a chance to face his former team because of a hamstring injury he sustained in the Seahawks' 23-20 victory against the New England Patriots in Week 2.

Also inactive will be starting running back Kenneth Walker III (oblique) and linebacker Uchenna Nwuos (knee), also dealing with injuries.

The other Seahawks inactive are C Olu Oluwatimi, S Sataoa Laumea, T Michael Jerrell and DE Myles Adams.

