Three Young Players Who Could Surprise in 2025
Both starting jobs and key rotational roles will be up for grabs when the Miami Dolphins begin training camp in late July.
The Dolphins have the NFL’s sixth-fewest returning players entering training camp, highlighting just how much turnover the roster has undergone after the team missed the playoffs with an 8-9 record last year. While a core of featured players remains, surviving a 17-game season — and making a serious playoff push — also depends on how well the team’s depth and role players perform.
Last season, players like linebacker Tyrel Dodson and defensive tackle Benito Jones weren’t always part of Miami’s plans but earned new contracts after proving their value within Miami’s scheme. Looking ahead, there are opportunities for free-agent additions, younger players, and role players to step into larger roles as the 2025 season approaches.
Ollie Gordon II, Running Back
De’Von Achane is Miami’s clear-cut lead back and is expected to remain a focal point after logging 283 touches in 2024. Considering his value as a receiving threat, catching 78 of 87 targets last season, the Dolphins need to identify a reliable second option to help lighten the load.
The front office invested a future third-round pick to draft Jaylen Wright last offseason, and he’s considered the front runner despite a rocky rookie year. Gordon, a sixth-round rookie out of Oklahoma State, may not have the same draft pedigree, but he could prove to be the more complete back.
Gordon averaged 4.6 yards per carry and scored 13 touchdowns last season, but led college football with 1,732 rushing yards and was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2023. He finished the season with 2,602 yards from scrimmage and 22 touchdowns.
He was labeled before the draft a “big-workload back with a skill set that requires a physical, downhill run scheme” by NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, who added that Gordon could be a Day 2 pick for teams looking to add a bruiser to a two-back system.
Gordon’s physical style could help patch Miami’s 25th-ranked fourth-down offense, giving the team the kind of short-yardage option it lacked last season. That said, labeling him as just a power back would overlook his versatility.
The Dolphins already have shown they can support two productive backs — Raheem Mostert ran for 1,012 yards on 209 carries in 2023, while Achane added 800 yards on just 103 attempts. Gordon was one of college football’s most dominant runners two years ago, and if he finds his footing early, he’s the kind of playmaker Mike McDaniel knows how to weaponize.
Grayson Murphy, Edge Rusher
Edge rusher is shaping up to be one of Miami’s biggest strengths in 2025. Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips look healthy in OTAs, while 2024 first-round pick Chop Robinson is projected to build on a strong six-sack rookie season.
Quinton Bell is back after proving to be a steady option in Anthony Weaver’s defense, while Cameron Goode and Mohamed Kamara are also competing for roster spots at edge rusher. However, Grayson Murphy’s potential could make him tough to overlook this summer.
As a pass rusher at UCLA, Murphy posted back-to-back seasons with nine tackles for loss and five sacks while playing alongside his brother, Gabriel Murphy, who recorded eight sacks in 2023, and 2024 Indianapolis Colts first-round pick Laiatu Latu.
Grayson Murphy joined the Dolphins last offseason as an undrafted free agent but landed on injured reserve with a knee injury in August. Before the setback, though, he’d started to turn heads — and he’s flashed again early in OTAs.
Grayson Murphy was an All-Pac 12 honorable mention in his final year with the Bruins, finishing the 2023 season with 23 tackles and two forced fumbles while also breaking up two pass attempts. The Dolphins are nearly set at edge rusher, but Murphy’s upside as a well-rounded defender could force some tough decisions when it’s time to cut down to 53.
Elijah Campbell, Safety
Miami will start a pair of new safeties next season, and most of the conversation has centered around free agent additions Ashtyn Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu. Still, Campbell’s familiarity with the franchise could give him an edge once the pads come on.
Campbell has spent four seasons with the Dolphins, appearing in 48 games over the last three years. However, he has been mostly a special teams mainstay. He played only 77 defensive snaps last year, finishing the season with 11 total tackles and a Week 1 forced fumble in Miami’s 20-17 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
He was targeted in coverage twice last year, allowing two receptions for four yards. According to PFF, opposing quarterbacks have completed 15 of 22 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown when targeting him over his career.
The Dolphins entered 2024 with an established safety duo in Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer, leaving Campbell with few options for playing time last season. While Campbell doesn’t have starting experience, Davis has also started just six games over the last three seasons.
In a league where availability is the best ability, Campbell will have opportunities early and often to climb the depth chart.