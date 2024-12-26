Thursday Dolphins Week 17 Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins were missing three defensive starters at practice Thursday, ahead of their Week 17 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
Along with LB Anthony Walker Jr. (knee) and CB Kendall Fuller (knee), who were not spotted during the portion of practice open to the media, veteran safety Jordan Poyer (knee/finger) also didn't practice despite taking part in stretching.
The other Dolphins player who didn't practice Thursday was tackle Terron Armstead, who continues to deal with a knee injury.
The Dolphins had six players listed as limited in practice Thursday based on their injury report, including QB Tua Tagovailoa (hip) and WRs Tyreek Hill (wrist) and Jaylen Waddle (knee). The others were LB Jordyn Brooks (quad/knee), WR Dee Eskridge (knee) and FB Alec Ingold (ankle).
Tagovailoa was on the injury report last week as well, but was removed from it Friday and played the whole in the 29-17 victory against the San Francisco 49ers.
The only other player on the Dolphins injury report was WR Malik Washington, who was listed as a full participant despite a knee issue.
BROWNS INJURY REPORT
The Cleveland Browns had two players who didn't practice Thursday, including starting tight end David Njoku.
The other was DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (knee), with the Browns earlier Thursday placing DT Shelby Harris on injured reserve.
Among the six players listed as limited by Cleveland was current starting left tackle Germain Ifedi, who was added to the injury report Thursday with an Achilles injury.
Also listed as limited were CB Martin Emerson (back), WR Jerry Jeudy (knee/shin), QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (calf), WR Cedric Tillman (concussion) and QB Jameis Winston (right shoulder).
Lastly, LB Devin Bush (shoulder) and LB Khaleke Hudson (back) both were listed as full participants.