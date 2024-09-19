Thursday Practice Report: Positive Armstead Update
There was mostly good news from the portion of Miami Dolphins practice open to the media Thursday, starting with the status of tackle Terron Armstead.
After missing practice with his shoulder injury Wednesday, the four-time Pro Bowl selection was back on the field — though we won't know until the Thursday injury report is released early in the evening the full extent of his participation. But merely him being out there is encouraging in terms of his potential availability for the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Armstead clearly is the best offensive linemen on the roster, and the Dolphins absolutely could use his services with Skylar Thompson scheduled to make his first start at quarterback since January of 2023.
Defensive lineman Calais Campbell also was back at practice, though that was expected since he sat out Wednesday because he was given a veteran rest day.
The one player on the active roster who was not spotted during the open portion was wide receiver Grant DuBose, who was listed as a limited participant in practice Wednesday because of a shoulder injury. Because DuBose didn't have an apparent injury coming out of the Buffalo game, it's not wrong to suggest that he was injured in practice Wednesday.
As a reminder, the Dolphins had six players listed as limited participants on their Wednesday injury report.