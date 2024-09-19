All Dolphins

Thursday Practice Report: Positive Armstead Update

The four-time Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead is dealing with a shoulder injury

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) talks to reporters after joint practice with the Washington Commanders at Baptist Health Training Complex this summer.
Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) talks to reporters after joint practice with the Washington Commanders at Baptist Health Training Complex this summer. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

There was mostly good news from the portion of Miami Dolphins practice open to the media Thursday, starting with the status of tackle Terron Armstead.

After missing practice with his shoulder injury Wednesday, the four-time Pro Bowl selection was back on the field — though we won't know until the Thursday injury report is released early in the evening the full extent of his participation. But merely him being out there is encouraging in terms of his potential availability for the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Armstead clearly is the best offensive linemen on the roster, and the Dolphins absolutely could use his services with Skylar Thompson scheduled to make his first start at quarterback since January of 2023.

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell also was back at practice, though that was expected since he sat out Wednesday because he was given a veteran rest day.

The one player on the active roster who was not spotted during the open portion was wide receiver Grant DuBose, who was listed as a limited participant in practice Wednesday because of a shoulder injury. Because DuBose didn't have an apparent injury coming out of the Buffalo game, it's not wrong to suggest that he was injured in practice Wednesday.

As a reminder, the Dolphins had six players listed as limited participants on their Wednesday injury report.

Published
Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News