Thursday Week 16 Dolphins Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins' Thursday injury report for Week 16 was better than the day before, but not as good as coach Mike McDaniel would like it to be.
For the second day in a row, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (hip) was listed as a limited participant in practice.
Whether Tagovailoa sustained an injury during the 20-12 loss Sunday to the Houston Texans or in practice Wednesday is unknown. However, the former is more likely, given how quarterbacks are to be avoided in practice.
Along with Tagovailoa, the list of offensive stars on the injury report included wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (knee) and tackles Terron Armstead (knee) and Kendall Lamm (back). Waddle did not practice, nor did Armstead. Lamm was a limited participant.
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was on the list on Wednesday for his wrist and rest, was listed as a full participant. Running back De'Von Achane was also listed as a full participant.
WR Dee Eskridge (knee) did not practice again on Thursday.
Along with Tagovailoa, LB Bradley Chubb (knee) and FB Alec Ingold (ankle) were limited, while LB Cameron Goode (knee) was a full participant.
Chubb, Goode, and long-snapper Blake Ferguson are all in the final week of their three-week practice window after being on PUP and the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list, though head coach Mike McDaniel said before practice that Ferguson would not be playing again in 2024.
49ERS INJURY REPORT
Four players didn't practice Thursday for the 49ers, including All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, who head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated might not play again this season.
Also not practicing were DE Nick Bosa (hip/oblique), DT Maliek Collins (illness), and RB Isaac Guerendo (foot/hamstring). Guerendo is the fourth running back the 49ers have used this season after Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, and Jordan Mason all landed on injured reserve.
Among the four 49ers players listed as limited Thursday were LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles/knee), T Jaylon Moore (hip), S Malik Mustapha (chest), and G Nick Zakelj (illness).