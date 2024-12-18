The Latest Update on Blake Ferguson
Blake Ferguson, the Miami Dolphins' long snapper, returned to practice this month after returning from the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list. Despite practicing, the team had yet to add him to the active roster.
According to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, we will unlikely see Ferguson activated this season.
"I don't think we'll be seeing Blake this season. His focus will be the 2025 season and that's why we did the move," McDaniel said.
The team recently signed another long snapper to the active roster. Jack McQuaide, a two-time Pro Bowler, initially signed up for the practice squad. However, based on his resume, he was quickly signed to the active roster and will start the final three regular season games for the Dolphins.
There has been no announcement about why Ferguson landed on the non-football illness list. The team and Ferguson have been mum on why he's been out of the lineup.
Ferguson practiced fully each of the past two weeks after being designated to return from the list, so there was no need to make this move if the Dolphins were planning on activating Ferguson.
As McDaniel stated, Ferguson appears to be spending the rest of this season concentrating on returning in 2025.
With McQuaide being added to the active roster, the Dolphins are leaving behind their routine of elevating a long snapper from the practice squad before each game.
The Dolphins might have wanted to avoid exposing McQuaide on the practice squad, where another team could poach him at a moment's notice and add him to their 53-man active roster.