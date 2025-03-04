Tight End Opportunity the Dolphins Should Explore
Could the Miami Dolphins wind up replacing one Notre Dame tight end with another?
The Dolphins could use some help at the position after releasing veteran Durham Smythe on Feb. 14, and reports now indicate the Las Vegas Raiders have had discussions about trading third-year tight end Michael Mayer.
A second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Mayer showed great promise as an all-round tight end as a rookie, despite his relatively modest stats.
Mayer missed six games last season while on the Non-Football Injury List, making his return against the Dolphins in mid-November, and finished with 21 receptions.
The reason the Raiders are open to trading Mayer is the presence of Brock Bowers, who the Raiders selected with the 13th overall pick last year because he was too good to pass up even if tight end wasn't a primary need and then proceeded to prove the Raiders right.
Mayes also isn't believed to be a great scheme fit under new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, hired to work under new head coach Pete Carroll.
The asking price for Mayer figures to be relatively modest, maybe something along the lines of a fourth-round pick, and that's a fairly small price to pay for a promising two-way tight end, particularly for a team like the Dolphins that figures to have 10 picks in the 2025 NFL draft.
Mayer has two years left on his rookie contract, with a $1.6 million guaranteed salary in 2025 and $2 million in 2026 with a little over $300 million guaranteed.
Mayer was the third of 16 tight ends selected in the 2023 draft, behind only Dalton Kincaid of the Buffalo Bills and Sam LaPorta of the Detroit Lions. The Dolphins took a tight end in that draft, selected converted wide receiver Elijah Higgins in the sixth round.
THE DOLPHINS AT TIGHT END
After the release of Smythe, the Dolphins were left with four tight ends on the roster: Jonnu Smith, Julian Hill, Tanner Conner and Hayden Rucci.
It's not a stretch to suggest that Mayer could beat out Hill for the No. 2 spot if the Dolphins were inclined to make that move.
The idea of the Dolphins adding a tight end in the offseason has been mentioned already, and some mock drafts have projected them to select Tyler Warren from Penn State or Colston Loveland from Michigan in the first round.
Of course, the draft also features the sons of two former Dolphins players — Mason Taylor from LSU and Oronde Gadsden II from Syracuse — at tight end.
Given the relatively low cost, both in terms of trade compensation and salary, it might be that adding Mayer could be the best option of all.