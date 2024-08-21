Tindall Thinking Big for 2024
Channing Tindall has yet to have his breakout season in the NFL, but the Miami Dolphins top pick in the 2022 draft believes this is the year.
Just as always.
"It's always going to be a year for a Channing Tindall breakout," the former University of Georgia standout said. "I'm going to say that every year."
That obviously would be great news for the Miami Dolphins, who already have good depth at the off-the-ball linebacker position but certainly could use even more.
It's been a rough go so far for Tindall, whose playing time has been mostly limited to special teams since he arrived as a third-round pick. But he's been invigorated by the arrival of new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and a new scheme.
"I would say it would be day and night from previous years," Tindall said. "Just getting into the system, really understanding what I need to do, really taking time, like, to make sure there's no gray area in my game and just realizing every little detail that I need to do instead of just looking at the bigger picture, look at more of the small things in order to take my game to the next level.
"In this system, I don't want to say too much, but I feel like we can do as linebackers, we're allowed to do a little bit of everything from a versatility standpoint and I'm going to just leave it at that."
WEAVER IS A BELIEVER
On his part, Weaver has very nice things to say about Tindall before practice on Tuesday.
"Oh man, I'm so proud of that kid," he said. "Just because I know nobody puts more pressure on themselves than he does because of where he was drafted and what he wants to be in this league. He's just come out every day and gotten better. Coach Barry [Linebackers/Run Game Coordinator Joe Barry], Coach O'Donnell [Defensive Assistant Matt O'Donnell], they've invested in him and he's soaking it all in, and now you see the results of that on the field. Incredibly proud of that kid and the strides he's made, and I think he's still on the ascending, still on the climb, so just really excited for him."
Tindall's first step this season will be making the 53-man roster, which will be helped by his ability to contribute on special teams. But it's not a guarantee because the Dolphins also have David Long, Jr., Duke Riley, and newcomers Jordyn Brooks and Anthony Walker, Jr.
Whatever they can get from Tindall on defense in 2024 after he combined for 21 defensive snaps in his first two seasons should be viewed as a bonus, though it's not how Tindall sees it.
"Every year I feel like is my year to get on there," he said. "So I'm just depending on like whatever they want me to do I'm going to step forward and I'm going to do what they need me to do and the confidence is going to stay the same. I know, I believe in my ability and I know what I can do for any, like, I'm not going to say anything, but I know what I can do specifically for this team."