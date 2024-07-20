Dolphins Training Camp Preview: LB Channing Tindall
The Miami Dolphins welcome veterans to training camp this upcoming week, and one fighting for a spot on the roster is third-year linebacker Channing Tindall. Drafted just two years ago in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Tindall has yet to see significant time for the Dolphins defense.
Playing mainly on special teams over his first two years and 33 games, he played in just 21 total defensive snaps since his rookie season. In 2022, he played 167 snaps on special teams and 244 last season.
He has compiled a career of 11 tackles in his limited defensive snaps, four of which were solo. In 2024, a new defensive coordinator, Anthony Weaver, hopes to unlock the 24-year-old's talent so he will have a fresh slate.
- Height: 6-2
- Weight: 236 lbs.
- Exp.: 3 Years
- School: Georgia
- How Acquired: Drafted in the 3rd round (102nd overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft
2023 In Review
Tindall contributed to special teams, making four total tackles in coverage and one solo. He played in 54% of 2023's special teams snaps for Miami. On defense, he made a total of 8 tackles, three being solo.
Listed third on the depth chart in 2023, Tindall placed behind former Dolphins' linebacker Jerome Baker and returning veteran Duke Riley.
Contract/Cap Info
The Dolphins and Tindall agreed to a four-year, $5.04 million contract, including a $849,024 guaranteed signing bonus and an average annual salary of $1.26 million.
In 2024, Tindall will earn a base salary of $1.16 million, carrying a cap hit of $1.37 million with a dead cap value of $424,512 (per spotrac.com).
2024 Preview
Tindall is entering his third year with the Dolphins in a relative make-or-break season. Not impacting two other defensive coordinators' units, perhaps the third time is the charm with Weaver. Tindall has excellent speed and can play sideline-to-sideline, but his collegiate success hasn't yet translated into being a professional.
Tindall will have competition in camp for his depth role along with free agent Anthony Walker Jr. Another free agent in Jordyn Brooks will pair with veteran and returning David Long, Jr. as Miami's top two linebackers on the inside.
Cam Brown and Quinton Bell are new additions, and third-year linebacker Cameron Goode (recently placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list).
Weaver and the utilization of his linebackers in the middle will be of interest and an area to watch in training camp among battleground positions for roster bubble players this summer.
PREVIOUSLY IN THIS SERIES
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DT Teair Tart
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: TE Durham Smythe
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: TE Jonnu Smith
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Cam Smith
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: S Jordan Poyer
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DT Brandon Pili
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: LB Jaelan Phillips
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Nik Needham
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Siran Neal
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB Raheem Mostert
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB De'Von Achane
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB Salvon Ahmed
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: T Terron Armstead
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: LB Shaquil Barrett
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR Odell Beckham Jr.
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR Braxton Berrios
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Ethan Bonner
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Aaron Brewer
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB Chris Brooks
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: LB Jordyn Brooks
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DB Elijah Campbell
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OLB Bradley Chubb
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: TE Tanner Conner
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Lester Cotton
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR River Cracraft
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Jack Driscoll
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Liam Eichenberg
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR Erik Ezukanma
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: TE Jody Fortson
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Kendall Fuller
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DT Neville Gallimore
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DT Da'Shawn Hand
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DT Jonathan Harris
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: TE Julian Hill
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: S Jevon Holland
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: FB Alec Ingold
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: T Austin Jackson
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DT Benito Jones
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Robert Jones
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Kader Kohou
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: T Kendall Lamm