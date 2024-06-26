Top Dolphins Candidates to Make First Pro Bowl in 2024
The Miami Dolphins roster does not lack for talent. Many positions on the team are filled with some of the best the NFL has to offer, like Tyreek Hill at wide receiver, Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane at running back, and Jalen Ramsey at cornerback, to name a few.
The Dolphins have 11 players on their roster who have been selected to the Pro Bowl at least once, including three who got the nod for the first time last season.
They also have several players who could be considered prime candidates to make their first Pro Bowl in 2024.
RUNNING BACK DE'VON ACHANE
As a rookie last season, Achane's speed as a ball carrier and running prowess helped him average 7.8 yards per carry for 800 yards on 103 attempts, an NFL record for a back with at least 100 carries. His eight rushing touchdowns were 12th in the league — all while remaining the No. 2 back behind Mostert, who led the league with 18 rushing touchdowns.
When it comes to versatility, Achane caught 27 receptions for 197 yards and three touchdowns. If the Dolphins' rushing attack reaches or surpasses what it was last year (sixth in rushing yards per game, first in rushing yards per attempt), Achane could find a spot on a Pro Bowl team.
WIDE RECEIVER JAYLEN WADDLE
It may still surprise some that wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has not made a Pro Bowl entering his fourth year. In his time in South Florida, the former sixth overall draft pick has racked up 1,000-plus receiving yards every season for a career total of 3,385; he set an NFL rookie record for receptions in 2021; and led the league in average per reception in 2022. Over his career, Waddle has averaged 13.5 yards per reception along with 18 receiving touchdowns. Waddle was named a Pro Bowl alternate last season.
For better or worse, Waddle is the No. 2 option behind the most dominant receiver in the league, Hill, and part of a high-octane offense with threats seemingly everywhere. 2024 could be the season he gets his overdue recognition.
SAFETY JEVON HOLLAND
The departure of former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was, in large part, perceived as beneficial by Dolphins players. One player who could thrive under new defensive coordinator is safety Jevon Holland. Holland missed some time last season battling ligament sprains in his knees, but he still performed at a high level and helped the Dolphins defense rank among the upper tiers of the NFL.
Holland seems to be happier under Weaver, and good health could spell Pro Bowl this upcoming season. Holland was an alternate last season.
Other players on defense who could earn their first Pro Bowl recognition are edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, though he is coming off an Achilles injury, and linebacker David Long Jr., who has established himself as one of the better second-level defenders in the league. Long's motto is "what will be, will be" and if he keeps up his rising production (which has improved every year), it might not be unfounded to say there's a chance he could be a Pro Bowl selection in 2024.
2023 DOLPHINS FIRST-TIME PRO BOWL SELECTIONS
The three Dolphins players who made the Pro Bowl for the first time last season started with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, whose league-leading 4,624 passing yards and 29 touchdowns helped secure him his first nod.
Mostert was named to the Pro Bowl after rushing for 1,012 yards and tying Christian McCaffrey for the NFL lead with 21 total touchdowns.
Fullback Alec Ingold earned his first Pro Bowl appearance, too. Ingold had 13 receptions for 119 yards and five first downs. He ended Baltimore Ravens starter Patrick Ricard's four-year run as the AFC Pro Bowl fullback.