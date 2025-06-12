Tracking Every Dolphins Player Who Wins Orange Jersey Award
The orange practice jersey is given to the player who best exemplifies what it means to be a Miami Dolphins player. Whoever the best performer is in practice the day before gets to wear the orange jersey and also pick the music to be played at practice.
"It is solely about somebody that epitomizes what we are trying to do that day," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said to the media in August 2023. "It’s about doing their job that day and how it affects the team and also you get to be the DJ."
Bradley Chubb was given the right to don the orange jersey on Wednesday. He said earning the jersey is part of his improvement as a player.
“It was cool, man. It was dope, just to see all the work come to light. Still got a long way to go in terms of perfecting my craft but working towards it each and every day," Chubb said. "Putting my head down, getting the work in and to see that get acknowledged was dope.”
McDaniel said Chubb earned the jersey by the resilience he showed in practice. He practiced just as hard at the end of the session as he did in the beginning. Chubb, of course, is returning from the season-ending injury he suffered at the end of the 2023 season that caused him to miss all of last season.
"There were a lot of players that were eligible for it yesterday," McDaniel said. "Particularly Bradley Chubb showed out when it mattered most which was in practice, like the fourth quarter.”
There was no practice on Thursday to conclude the three-day minicamp. A brief walkthrough was held, which was closed to the media, so we don't know who (or if) someone was awarded the jersey from the second minicamp practice.
The orange jersey has been worn by the following players this offseason:
Dolphins Orange Practice Jersey Tracker
OTA 1 - Jaelan Phillips and Ethan Bonner
OTA 2 - Storm Duck
OTA 3 - Aaron Brewer
OTA 4 - Tua Tagovailoa
OTA 5 - Chop Robinson
OTA 6 - Jaylen Wright
Minicamp 1 - Tanner Conner
Minicamp 2 - Bradley Chubb
