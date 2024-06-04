Tua and WRs Sound Off On New Physique
While reports have put Tua Tagovailoa’s weight loss this offseason at somewhere around 10-15 pounds, the Miami Dolphins quarterback said he is down to "whatever" he weighs but most importantly said he feels “nimble" and "better."
Tua, who head coach Mike McDaniel recently called "svelte," explained how the weight loss could help his game in 2024.
"Extending plays more this offseason and then during the season, training camp, all of that," Tagovailoa told reporters after minicamp practice Tuesday.
Tagovailoa said the weight loss was the result of a combination of diet and exercise.
He said he's comfortable with his new physique and there hasn't been an adjustment period on the field.
"Just because you're training with the weight that you have and even the weight that you lose, so your body sort of gets used to it as you're training," he said. "So it's not like it happens all overnight ... It's a subtle change and as you start to shred, you get used to holding that weight. You get used to moving around with that weight and whatnot, so it's not much of a change in that sense."
TYREEK HILL, JAYLEN WADDLE WEIGH IN ON TUA'S NEW LOOK
The Dolphins' starting wide receivers receivers had some fun with their quarterback when they talked about his new look Tuesday.
All-Pro Tyreek Hill said that the change was so stark, he wondered if Tagovailoa had taken the weight-loss drug Ozempic.
"Like I ain't gonna lie, when I saw Tua at the Pro Bowl, I was kind of scared," Hill said. "[Tua] was fat as sh*t. I mean, he was fat, he was chubby. Like hold now ... [former NFL safety] Ryan Clark said [Tua] was kind of thick, he wasn't lying."
Waddle joked that he missed the "thick" Tagovailoa that Hill referenced.
"I miss chubby Tua, man. I ain't gonna lie," Waddle said. "I told him I'm not messing with it ... [No], I'm loving it, though. He's looking good, feeling good, and [I] got to throw with him a lot this offseason ... he's looking good."
Tagovailoa also addressed his ongoing contract dispute with the Dolphins, saying he just wants to "get something done."
Tua remains listed at 6-1, 227 pounds on the Dolphins' official roster, the same weight at which he was listed in 2023 when he put on some pounds to help him from a durability standpoint.
As for whether he'll lose any more pounds before the start of training camp or he's good with his current weight, this was Tua's response:
“You’ll see during training camp. We’ll see.”